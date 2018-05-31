Audley End Miniature Railway to re-open for summer

Teddy bears on the train with safety visors. Picture: Audley End Miniature Railway Archant

Audley End Miniature Railway plans to reopen from Saturday, July 4 until Monday, September 7.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Audley End Miniature Railway plans to reopen from Saturday, July 4 until Monday, September 7.

The steam team say families can enjoy their outdoor fun while still keeping to government guidelines.

New for this summer is a railway themed adventure playground, ready as soon as restrictions ease.

There will be reduced numbers on the trains to allow for social distancing - and plenty of space in the woodlands.

You may also want to watch:

Visitors will start their experience with a train ride through the Audley End Estate. Once back in the picnic field, storytellers entertain children, peole can then enjoy the fairy groves, with an I Spy booklet to find fairy and elf woodland homes.

There will also be a new outdoor cafe and stretch tent.

Advance tickets only and cashless on site. New hands-free sanitiser dispensers, with additional outdoor wash basins are positioned across the site. Staff will continuously spray all surfaces and touch points, sanitising after every passenger.

As an additional layer of protection, the railway is using a powerful new viruscide which sticks to surfaces, killing the Coronavirus for up to 30-days. This will be deployed across the site on a 21-day cycle to protect visiting families and staff.

Tickets from £12.50. Under twos go free. Book: https://audley-end-railway.digitickets.co.uk/tickets