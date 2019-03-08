Summer Festival of elves and fairies at Audley End Miniature Railway

Elves and fairies will entertain children at Audley End Miniature Railway Archant

A summer pass is available for Audley End's miniature railway's Summer Festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As well as the rides on the steam railway, there will be fairies and elves to welcome visitors to their woodland homes. Families can wander in the groves and with the help of an I Spy booklet, they can look out for the fairy and elf homes hiding among the trees.

The picnic area will have children's activities led by the elves and fairies including face painting and a craft tent.

You may also want to watch:

A unicorn and dragon, rarely seen usually, will be there to tell adventure tales and there is also a games area.

The summer festival runs from July 20 to September 8, so the length of the summer holidays.

Tickets, £11, 0-24 Months go free

The summer pass gives unlimited access onto site until August 31. Price £20 per person. 0-24 months, free and carers admitted free. See: www.audley-end-railway.co.uk/summer-pass-2019/