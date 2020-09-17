Fun at Audley End Miniature Railway, as Saffron Walden mayor and deputy mayor visit attraction

Saffron Walden mayor Heather Asker, deputy mayor Richard Porch and his grandchildren. Picture: Audley End Miniature Railway Audley End Miniature Railway

Saffron Walden mayor Heather Asker, deputy mayor Richard Porch and his grandchildren have visited the newly reopened Audley End Miniature Railway.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cllr Asker said: “They’ve put an awful lot of work into the attractions to boost what they have got there.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s just magical.”

The Audley End attraction’s Woodland Adventure Day runs until September 27.

They are open for the first time during the week in the school term for pre-schoolers.

The train is running, the Enchanted Fairy and Elf Walk is open, and the adventure playground is available.