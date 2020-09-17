Fun at Audley End Miniature Railway, as Saffron Walden mayor and deputy mayor visit attraction
PUBLISHED: 12:30 17 September 2020
Audley End Miniature Railway
Saffron Walden mayor Heather Asker, deputy mayor Richard Porch and his grandchildren have visited the newly reopened Audley End Miniature Railway.
Cllr Asker said: “They’ve put an awful lot of work into the attractions to boost what they have got there.
You may also want to watch:
“It’s just magical.”
The Audley End attraction’s Woodland Adventure Day runs until September 27.
They are open for the first time during the week in the school term for pre-schoolers.
The train is running, the Enchanted Fairy and Elf Walk is open, and the adventure playground is available.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.