Advanced search

Fun at Audley End Miniature Railway, as Saffron Walden mayor and deputy mayor visit attraction

PUBLISHED: 12:30 17 September 2020

Saffron Walden mayor Heather Asker, deputy mayor Richard Porch and his grandchildren. Picture: Audley End Miniature Railway

Saffron Walden mayor Heather Asker, deputy mayor Richard Porch and his grandchildren. Picture: Audley End Miniature Railway

Audley End Miniature Railway

Saffron Walden mayor Heather Asker, deputy mayor Richard Porch and his grandchildren have visited the newly reopened Audley End Miniature Railway.

Cllr Asker said: “They’ve put an awful lot of work into the attractions to boost what they have got there.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s just magical.”

The Audley End attraction’s Woodland Adventure Day runs until September 27.

They are open for the first time during the week in the school term for pre-schoolers.

The train is running, the Enchanted Fairy and Elf Walk is open, and the adventure playground is available.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Thaxted residents celebrates her 103rd birthday

Elsa Clarson of Thaxted. Picture: Anne Sutton

Eat Out to Help Out in numbers across the Saffron Walden constituency

A number of restaurants in Potters Bar have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Saffron Hall concert ‘outstanding’ in UK first

Aurora Orchestra at Saffron Hall. Photo: Sara Platt Photography.

Saffron Walden Audley Park litter-picking group wants to expand

Residents litter-picking in Audley Park. Photo: Supplied by Martyn Everett.

Elsenham houses approved as planning inspector overrules Uttlesford District Council

Housing plans in Rush Lane, Elsenham

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Thaxted residents celebrates her 103rd birthday

Elsa Clarson of Thaxted. Picture: Anne Sutton

Eat Out to Help Out in numbers across the Saffron Walden constituency

A number of restaurants in Potters Bar have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Saffron Hall concert ‘outstanding’ in UK first

Aurora Orchestra at Saffron Hall. Photo: Sara Platt Photography.

Saffron Walden Audley Park litter-picking group wants to expand

Residents litter-picking in Audley Park. Photo: Supplied by Martyn Everett.

Elsenham houses approved as planning inspector overrules Uttlesford District Council

Housing plans in Rush Lane, Elsenham

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Saffron Screen reopens with coronavirus protection measures in place

Saffron Screen has reopened, with coronavirus measures in place. Picture: Celia Bartlett

Fun at Audley End Miniature Railway, as Saffron Walden mayor and deputy mayor visit attraction

Saffron Walden mayor Heather Asker, deputy mayor Richard Porch and his grandchildren. Picture: Audley End Miniature Railway

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance chief executive shortlisted for another award

Jane Gurney, Chief Executive of Essex & Herts Air Ambulance, has been shortlisted for an award. Picture: Essex & Herts Air Ambulance

Essex should ‘walk, cycle or take the bus’ to prevent catastrophic temperatures

Essex County Council. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

In Pictures: Duxford school fundraiser raises community spirits and cash

An entry in the Duxford safari walk, raising money for the fire damaged school. Picture: Jen Jones