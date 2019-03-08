Advanced search

Local Recall

Cambridge's Dragon Boat Festival as crews race on the river on Saturday, September 7

PUBLISHED: 15:01 04 September 2019

Cambridge Dragon Boat Race

Cambridge Dragon Boat Race

Archant

See 35 teams battling it out on the river raising funds for Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust (ACT).

More than 500 people will take to the water of the River Cam in Fen Ditton on Saturday, September 7 for the 15th annual Cambridge Dragon Boat Festival. See 35 teams battling it out raising funds for Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust (ACT).

You may also want to watch:

Each crew is guaranteed a minimum of three races.

Medals and trophies are awarded to the top three crews, top mixed crew, top fundraisers and the best dressed crew. The crew raising the most money for ACT will receive a special prize experience with Cambridge Escape Rooms.

Races are every 10-15 minutes between 10.15am and 5.15pm. There are also children's rides, face painting, food stalls and a bar plus colourful lion dance, Tai Chi and traditional dancing displays from the Cambridge Chinese Community Centre at 12 noon, 1pm and 2pm. Around 12.30, a flypast by a Lancaster Bomber of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. The boats, qualified helms and racing equipment are provided by organisers, Gable Events.

Most Read

Police searching house in village following terrorism arrest

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Family ‘moved to hotel’ while terror investigation continues

Ambulance waiting outside an address in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Mother and teenage daughter left terrified after burglars target their Duxford home

Police are searching for the men who committed the burglary in Duxford this afternoon (September 3.

Police granted extra time to question man as investigations continue in Wendens Ambo

A police cordon was visible around Mutlow Close as well as an Essex Police car. Picture: ARCHANT

Umbrella protest gathers locals of all ages in front of town hall

Protesting crowd in front of Town Hall. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Police searching house in village following terrorism arrest

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Family ‘moved to hotel’ while terror investigation continues

Ambulance waiting outside an address in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Mother and teenage daughter left terrified after burglars target their Duxford home

Police are searching for the men who committed the burglary in Duxford this afternoon (September 3.

Police granted extra time to question man as investigations continue in Wendens Ambo

A police cordon was visible around Mutlow Close as well as an Essex Police car. Picture: ARCHANT

Umbrella protest gathers locals of all ages in front of town hall

Protesting crowd in front of Town Hall. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Miles Jupp on the private life of David Tomlinson as all is revealed in The Life I Lead at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Miles Jupp plays David Tomlinson in The Life I Lead at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Mathew Baynton will become Berlioz at Saffron Hall for a celebration of Symphonie Fantastique on September 10

The Aurora Orchestra

Heavy metal rock extravaganza at Saffron Walden Town Hall, Friday, September 20

Lemmy, Tim Atkinson and Steve Clarke in Paramount Studios

Cambridge’s Dragon Boat Festival as crews race on the river on Saturday, September 7

Cambridge Dragon Boat Race

Crime writer Fiona Neill to speak at Harts Books in Saffron Walden on September 11

Fiona Neill is speaking at Harts Books in Saffron Walden
Drive 24