Cambridge's Dragon Boat Festival as crews race on the river on Saturday, September 7

More than 500 people will take to the water of the River Cam in Fen Ditton on Saturday, September 7 for the 15th annual Cambridge Dragon Boat Festival. See 35 teams battling it out raising funds for Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust (ACT).

Each crew is guaranteed a minimum of three races.

Medals and trophies are awarded to the top three crews, top mixed crew, top fundraisers and the best dressed crew. The crew raising the most money for ACT will receive a special prize experience with Cambridge Escape Rooms.

Races are every 10-15 minutes between 10.15am and 5.15pm. There are also children's rides, face painting, food stalls and a bar plus colourful lion dance, Tai Chi and traditional dancing displays from the Cambridge Chinese Community Centre at 12 noon, 1pm and 2pm. Around 12.30, a flypast by a Lancaster Bomber of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. The boats, qualified helms and racing equipment are provided by organisers, Gable Events.