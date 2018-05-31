Advanced search

Rest of Cambridge Science Festival is cancelled

PUBLISHED: 07:49 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:49 16 March 2020

Cambridge Science Festival has cancelled all hands-on events across both weekends of the festival. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Science Festival PR.

Cambridge Science Festival has cancelled all hands-on events across both weekends of the festival. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Science Festival PR.

Richard Howell Photograhy

Remaining events of Cambridge Science Festival are cancelled

The remaining events of Cambridge Science Festival, which was to have run until Sunday, March 22, have been cancelled.

You may also want to watch:

The organisers, Cambridge University had already announced the cancellaton of all hands-on events.

The annual, free festival attracts thousands of visitors from across the region and nationally.

It a statement, the university said: 'Cambridge Science Festival has decided with great reluctance to cancel the remainder of its scheduled programme. We came to this extremely difficult decision after thinking long and hard about the welfare of our visitors and our staff. Their health and safety must come above all else and we do not want inadvertently to expose them to the risk of coronavirus. We realise the cancellation will be a disappointment to our thousands of loyal supporters, and we sincerely apologise, but we feel it is the right decision in the circumstances.

The event takes place across the city of Cambridge, in colleges and in public buildings.

Most Read

Dad warned school absence because of coronavirus fears is truancy

Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport. Picture: Saffron Photo

Cambridge Corn Exchange says the show will go on: Keep Calm, Keep Clean and Carry on

Riverdance

Are you helping vulnerable communities during the coronavirus pandemic?

Photo: Keith Brofsky

Cancellation because of coronavirus announced of concert by Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra at St Mary’s Church

Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra

First Essex coronavirus case: ‘It’s time to listen to experts’

Photo: Tuned_In/Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Most Read

Dad warned school absence because of coronavirus fears is truancy

Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport. Picture: Saffron Photo

Cambridge Corn Exchange says the show will go on: Keep Calm, Keep Clean and Carry on

Riverdance

Are you helping vulnerable communities during the coronavirus pandemic?

Photo: Keith Brofsky

Cancellation because of coronavirus announced of concert by Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra at St Mary’s Church

Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra

First Essex coronavirus case: ‘It’s time to listen to experts’

Photo: Tuned_In/Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Are you helping vulnerable communities during the coronavirus pandemic?

Photo: Keith Brofsky

Event aims to discuss psychology behind eco resilience

L-R: Melanie Hughes, Louise Yellowlees (SWACC) and Trilby Roberts (Green Party) at a climate protest on February 14. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA/ARCHANT.

Rest of Cambridge Science Festival is cancelled

Cambridge Science Festival has cancelled all hands-on events across both weekends of the festival. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Science Festival PR.

Cambridge Corn Exchange says the show will go on: Keep Calm, Keep Clean and Carry on

Riverdance

Cancellation because of coronavirus announced of concert by Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra at St Mary’s Church

Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra
Drive 24