Rest of Cambridge Science Festival is cancelled

The remaining events of Cambridge Science Festival, which was to have run until Sunday, March 22, have been cancelled.

The organisers, Cambridge University had already announced the cancellaton of all hands-on events.

The annual, free festival attracts thousands of visitors from across the region and nationally.

It a statement, the university said: 'Cambridge Science Festival has decided with great reluctance to cancel the remainder of its scheduled programme. We came to this extremely difficult decision after thinking long and hard about the welfare of our visitors and our staff. Their health and safety must come above all else and we do not want inadvertently to expose them to the risk of coronavirus. We realise the cancellation will be a disappointment to our thousands of loyal supporters, and we sincerely apologise, but we feel it is the right decision in the circumstances.

The event takes place across the city of Cambridge, in colleges and in public buildings.