Duxford's annual Soapbox Derby takes place on Sunday, September 1

Duxford Soap Box Race Archant

Now in its seventh year, The Duxford Soap Box Derby has raised £51,600 for good causes with would-be Grand Prix stars in a crazy dash around the village in anything from a wheelbarrow to an old iron bath.

Contenders in last year's Duxford Soap Box Derby Contenders in last year's Duxford Soap Box Derby

The annual Duxford Soapbox Derby takes place on Sunday, September 1 raising money this year for Cancer Research UK.

Duxford's Pam Hill and friends started the event in memory of her husband Phill (CORRECT) Hill who died of cancer in July 2013 aged 51, after he was diagnosed with throat cancer.

Pam said: "Phill was always into motor bike racing and the Grand Prix, so two of our very good friends, Clive and Helen Bartram, came up with the idea of a Soapbox Derby.

There will be a children's race at noon, adult races at 1pm. Register by Saturday, August 31 www.duxfordsoapboxderby.co.uk/participating/register. Donate at: fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/duxford-soap-box-derby-2019 or by going to the event and cheering on the participants.