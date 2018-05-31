English Heritage sites with gardens and grounds to reopen for summer

The gardens at Audley End House will be open for visitors from July 4. Picture: ENGLISH HERITAGE Archant

Audley End House and garden to reopen for summer

The gardens at Audley End House and the grounds at Framlingham Castle in Suffolk, are planning to reopen to visitors from July 4.

Both are managed by English Heritage, which is opening over 40 historic properties.

English Heritage has announced it will open its larger sites with outdoor spaces, castles and abbeys with extensive grounds, sites with large historic gardens, and places like Audley End where there is plenty of room to roam.

Visitor numbers will be limited and people will have to book in advance, though they can stay as long as they like.

Audley End, a 17th century mansion, is regarded as one of the greatest houses in England with gardens created by Capability Brown.

Framlingham Castle is surrounded by parkland and a picturesque lake. It was there that Mary Tudor discovered she had beens proclaimed Queen of England. From the remarkable 10.5 metres high curtain wall, visitors have views of the Suffolk landscape. Book on: www.english-heritage.org.uk/reopening