Visit Essex has launched a county-wide campaign to encourage people to support local businesses, hospitality venues and popular attractions.

The Great Days Out, Close to Home campaign encourages people to discover and visit the many hidden gems and attractions on their doorsteps.

Businesses and hospitality venues are open as usual as long as customers are from a single household when meeting indoors, while up to six people are permitted outdoors.

Many businesses and attractions have met the We’re Good to Go industry standard and are adhering to government and public health guidance.

Lisa Bone, Visit Essex Strategic Tourism Manager, said: “In a bid to help the tourist industry - which prior to the Covid-19 pandemic was worth £3.5 billion to the Essex economy - and the county’s businesses, we want to see people explore, experience and enjoy everything the county has to offer this autumn and winter.”

