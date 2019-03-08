Advanced search

Local Recall

Crime writer Fiona Neill to speak at Harts Books in Saffron Walden on September 11

PUBLISHED: 14:52 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 04 September 2019

Fiona Neill is speaking at Harts Books in Saffron Walden

Fiona Neill is speaking at Harts Books in Saffron Walden

Archant

Everyone is talking about Grace's family. Once it was for all the right reasons, now it's for all the wrong ones.

Internationally renowned crime novelist Fiona Neill, will talk about her lastest book at Harts Books in Saffron Walden on Wednesday, September 11.

Her thriller, Beneath the Surface centres on a family. The mother Grace sets out to give her daughters the idyllic childhood she never had.

Everyone is talking about Grace's family. Once it was for all the right reasons, now it's for all the wrong ones.

You may also want to watch:

Teenage Lilly is everyone's golden girl, the one Grace never has to worry about, unlike ten-year-old Mia, whose wild imagination often gets her into trouble.

But when Lilly suddenly collapses at school, Grace's carefully ordered world is turned upside down. Because it soon turns out that Lilly wasn't the perfect daughter after all.

Grace is fixated on discovering the truth about Lilly. Which is when she takes her eyes off Mia.

The book explores the consequences of family expectations and the burden of keeping secrets.

6.30pm. Tickets, £5 from the shop in King Street or 01799 524552.

Most Read

Police searching house in village following terrorism arrest

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Family ‘moved to hotel’ while terror investigation continues

Ambulance waiting outside an address in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Mother and teenage daughter left terrified after burglars target their Duxford home

Police are searching for the men who committed the burglary in Duxford this afternoon (September 3.

Police granted extra time to question man as investigations continue in Wendens Ambo

A police cordon was visible around Mutlow Close as well as an Essex Police car. Picture: ARCHANT

Umbrella protest gathers locals of all ages in front of town hall

Protesting crowd in front of Town Hall. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Police searching house in village following terrorism arrest

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Family ‘moved to hotel’ while terror investigation continues

Ambulance waiting outside an address in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Mother and teenage daughter left terrified after burglars target their Duxford home

Police are searching for the men who committed the burglary in Duxford this afternoon (September 3.

Police granted extra time to question man as investigations continue in Wendens Ambo

A police cordon was visible around Mutlow Close as well as an Essex Police car. Picture: ARCHANT

Umbrella protest gathers locals of all ages in front of town hall

Protesting crowd in front of Town Hall. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Miles Jupp on the private life of David Tomlinson as all is revealed in The Life I Lead at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Miles Jupp plays David Tomlinson in The Life I Lead at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Mathew Baynton will become Berlioz at Saffron Hall for a celebration of Symphonie Fantastique on September 10

The Aurora Orchestra

Heavy metal rock extravaganza at Saffron Walden Town Hall, Friday, September 20

Lemmy, Tim Atkinson and Steve Clarke in Paramount Studios

Cambridge’s Dragon Boat Festival as crews race on the river on Saturday, September 7

Cambridge Dragon Boat Race

Crime writer Fiona Neill to speak at Harts Books in Saffron Walden on September 11

Fiona Neill is speaking at Harts Books in Saffron Walden
Drive 24