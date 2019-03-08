Crime writer Fiona Neill to speak at Harts Books in Saffron Walden on September 11

Fiona Neill is speaking at Harts Books in Saffron Walden Archant

Everyone is talking about Grace's family. Once it was for all the right reasons, now it's for all the wrong ones.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Internationally renowned crime novelist Fiona Neill, will talk about her lastest book at Harts Books in Saffron Walden on Wednesday, September 11.

Her thriller, Beneath the Surface centres on a family. The mother Grace sets out to give her daughters the idyllic childhood she never had.

Everyone is talking about Grace's family. Once it was for all the right reasons, now it's for all the wrong ones.

You may also want to watch:

Teenage Lilly is everyone's golden girl, the one Grace never has to worry about, unlike ten-year-old Mia, whose wild imagination often gets her into trouble.

But when Lilly suddenly collapses at school, Grace's carefully ordered world is turned upside down. Because it soon turns out that Lilly wasn't the perfect daughter after all.

Grace is fixated on discovering the truth about Lilly. Which is when she takes her eyes off Mia.

The book explores the consequences of family expectations and the burden of keeping secrets.

6.30pm. Tickets, £5 from the shop in King Street or 01799 524552.