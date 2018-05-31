Fox & Hounds, Barley: 'Taste in food and décor' - restaurant review

Without knowing the 'Cromer crab on toast, with wild garlic mayonnaise and bloody Mary sauce' is one of the menu's stars, I make my start on what turned out to be a sophisticated adventure for the taste buds.

The Fox & Hounds is located in Barley, near Royston, Hertfordshire, making it a popular attraction for everyone located between south-east Cambridge and the north of London.

The gastropub only opened in April following refurbishment but it has already been included in the international 2020 Michelin Guide.

Keen to be among the first to see why it was also shortlisted at this year's Great British Pub Awards as 'best' for wine and food and in the 'best chef' category, I grabbed a friend and went to hunt this gem.

When we arrived, we could not take our eyes away from a wooden beam support beautifully decorated in the Christmas spirit. If you are lucky enough to get a table in that quiet corner, then you are in for a rustic feel, but the other seating areas are also decorated with taste.

The popular, soft crab starter came on a soft toast, with all sorts of different tastes and textures blending perfectly. The crunchy texture provided by the right amount of herbs was not overpowering, but good enough to contrast the rest.

The tomahawk steak is a kilogram of tasty, soft and filling meat and the grilled cabbage is unexpectedly light and pleasant.

The sticky toffee pudding is guaranteed to be one of the best you will ever try, with its butterscotch sauce that will delight your taste buds and get you ready for your end-of-dinner tea.

The restaurant has a variety of wines from many parts of the world, by glass or bottle. Based on the Argentinian 2017 Malbec, a wine with plum notes best enjoyed slowly, it's worth trying as many of them as possible.

A very friendly, quick and caring service stood out given the craft going into this food and the fact that the venue was full.

As we left, it became clear to us that Fox & Hounds does match Michelin's goal of 'unforgettable experiences'.