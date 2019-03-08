Tackle the brain-teasers at the Wellcome Genome Campus in Hinxton

The Wellcome Genome Campus Archant

There is a chance for bright sparks to explore the Genome Campus in Hinxton on a Friday evening and take part in brain-teasing puzzles.

Defeat the Helix is a game where an alien life-form known as The Helix has found planet earth and taken it over.

Visitors to the campus are invited to solve the puzzles to defeat the invaders and save the Earth.

This is designed for teams of three to six players aged 14 upwards.

You can explore the Welcome Genome Campus and pre-book a puzzle experience and or simply relax at the bar with a drink.

This is a free event but you need to book on bit.ly/defeatthehelix.

Defeat the Helix is on Friday, September 6 from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

There are also free open afternoons at the campus with activities on every third Saturday of the month. The next one is Saturday September 21 from 1pm to 4pm.