Great Chesterford and District Garden Society's annual show on Saturday, September 7

PUBLISHED: 14:08 04 September 2019

There will be a class again this year for animals made out of vegetables

Archant

All ages will enter their crafts and produce at the village's annual show

The Great Chesterford and District Garden Society's 25th annual Flower and Produce Show is on Saturday, September 7 at the village's community centre.

There will be an apple and pear identification table, where you can find out the names of the fruit growing in your garden, as well as 80 classes of exhibits.

These include 22 classes for vegetables, 12 for fruit, 30 for flowers, including four for floral art.

There will be 18 classes for home-produced produce: jams and jellies, scones, cakes and wine.

The junior section includes how tall is your sunflower, decorated fairy cakes and model animals made from vegetables and fruit.

There will also be a floral workshop for children during the afternoon.

The Great Chesterford Horticultural Society covers the Chesterfords, Ickleton, Littlebury, Littlebury Green, Catmere End and Strethall. It organises meetings, talks, outings and events for people interested in gardens and gardening.

From 2pm. Admission £1, free for children.

