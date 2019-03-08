Half term fun ideas for in and around Saffron Walden, Dunmow and Cambridge

Getting set for half-term fun at Audley End Miniature Railway Archant

Here are our top tips for things to do this half-term including ghost stories, spooky craft sessions and dinosaurs that move.

DAYS OUT

Cressing Temple Barns:

October 26 to November 2: Pick your pumpkin and carve it. Meet slithery creatures at Snakes Alive and make spooky slime to take home (in a bookable workshop for years four plus). Acts include sword swallowing, fire-eating, stilt walking and a magic show.

For older children, evening events include Rocky Horror Picture Show drive-in movie, and Terrifying Tales in 13th century barns.

Witham Road, Cressing CM77 8PD.

www.visitparks.co.uk/events/spooky-fun or 01206 573948.

Audley End Miniature Railway:

October 25-November 3, 10am to 4.40pm. See witches, crafts, storytelling, dance tent. Booking required. No tickets on the day. www.audley-end-railway.co.uk.

Audley End House and Gardens:

Until November 3, Hallowe'en half-term activities. www.english-heritage.org.uk/audleyend.

MUSEUMS

Saffron Walden Museum:

October 30, 31, Spooky activities. 30 minutes sessions, 10.30am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-4pm. £1.50, book in person at the museum, Museum Street, CB10 JL. Children must bring an adult.

November 1. Museums at Night. 01799 510333 or saffronwaldenmuseum.org.

Braintree:

October 29, The Museum at Dusk, 11am-6pm, spooky fun including an anamatronic dino, Reggae Rex Show, 30-minute shows at 2pm,3pm 4pm 5pm. Included in entry to museum, no need to book.

October 30, 31, November 1, Hallowe'en crafts, 10.30am-noon. £3 per child, under fives, £1, Advanced booking on 01376 328868.

THEATRE

Cressing Temple Barns:

October 30 the Packing Shed, presents two new ghost stories. ages 12+ www.visitparks.co.uk/events/spooky-fun or 01206 573948.

Cambridge Junction:

November 3, Narky Sizzle and The Coconuts. Pay what you feel. Drop in workshop to make a show. 11.30-4pm. Ages four to 10. Junction.co.uk or 01223 511511.

ADC Theatre, Cambridge:

October 29-November 2, Twelfth Night. 7.45pm. Tickets, Tuesday, £11/£9, Wed/Thur £14/£10, Fri/Sat £15/£11. 01223 300085 or adctheatre.com.

Cambridge Arts Theatre:

Until October 26, Tom Gates. Friday, 2pm and 6pm. Saturday 11am and 3pm. £25 adults, children £19 from 01223 503333 or cambridgeartstheatre.com.

Rhodes Arts Centre, Bishop's Stortford:

October 28, Jill Murphy's Peace at Last at 2pm, 30 minutes show followed by playtime. Tickets, £10 or family £32.

October 29, Michael Morpurgo's I Believe in Unicorns. 2pm. Suitable for ages 6+. Includes a book swap. Take a children's book for age six upwards for the stage set at the beginning of the show. At the end ,the children can swap the books. £14 or £52 family. rhodesartscomplex.ticketsolve.com. 01279 710200.

Clavering Village Hall:

November 2, one-hour version of A Midsummer Night's Dream including supper for £12.50. 8pm, Clavering Village Hall, Hill Green, CB11 4QS. Tickets from Clavering Post Office, Saffron Walden Tourist Information 01799 524002 or Eventbrite.

Chelmsford Civic Theatre:

October 26, Little Stars Circus, 4pm. October 27, Milkshake Live, noon and 3.30pm. October 28, Mr Men and Little Miss Stage Show, noon. November 1, Dear Zoo Live 1.30pm. Tickets 01245 606505 or boxoffice@chelmsford.gov.uk

CINEMA

Saffron Screen:

October 26, Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) 2pm. Downton Abbey (PG) 5pm. October 28, A Midsummer Night's Dream from the Bridge Theatre, 3pm. October 29, The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG), 3pm. October 30, One Man Two Guvnors, (film of the play at the National Theatre) 7pm. October 31, Hotel Transylvania (U) Hallowe'en screening, 3pm. Ad Astra (12A) 8pm. November 1, 2, Abominable (U) 3pm. Tickets, Saffronscreen.com or Tourist Information 01799 534002.

Haverhill Arts Centre:

October 28, Downton Abbey (PG) 7.30pm. October 31 Northern Ballet's Dracula 7.15pm (live broadcast).