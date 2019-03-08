Half term ideas within and around Uttlesford
PUBLISHED: 13:41 21 May 2019
Our top tips for half-term fun
CINEMA
Open Air Cinema at Saffron Walden Museum: The Princess Bride on Sunday, June 2 at 2pm. Gates open at noon. Tickets £6.50 adult, children £4.50 from www.saffronscreen.com or Tourist Information 01799 524002.
Saffron Screen:
Avengers End Game (12A) May 31, 3pm and 7pm, June 1, 3pm. Tolkien (12A) June 1 8pm. Dr Strangelove (PG) June 2.
Haverhill Arts Centre:
Peppa Pig's Festival of Fun - singalong. May 30, 10.30am. Missing Link 2.30pm. £5 from 01440 714140 or www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk.
Rhodes Arts Complex:
Peppa Pig's Festival of Fun, Kids for a Quid, so £1 for children. Avenger's End Game (12A), May 28 at 7.30pm, May 29 and 30 at 2pm. Tickets, £8, children £6, family, £24 from rhodesartscomplex.ticketsolve.com/shows or 01279 710200/
MUSEUM EVENTS
Saffron Walden Museum: 12th Century Live on Saturday 1 June, 10am-3.30pm. Re-enactors, games and food. Tickets on the door, £2.50 adults, £1.25 concessions, children free.
Braintree Museum:
Tuesday, May 28, Music Around the World. 10am-1pm, drop in and learn to play. Make your own Chinese rattle drum, museum trails all day. No booking required. Included in admission adults £4, concessions, £3, children £2, under fives free.
Workshops on round the world crafts. Wednesday Egypt, Thursday Holland, Friday Peru. 10.30am to noon. £2 per child, under fives £1. Booking needed 01376 328868.
Toddler Time Thursday May 30 from 10.30am, story and craft, £3 parent and toddler, £1 additional toddler.
Manor Street, Braintree, CM7 3HW.
Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge:
Family First Saturday, June 1 free activities, drop in. 2pm to 4pm.
DAYS OUT
Saffron Walden Museum:
12th Century Live, June 1, 10am-3.30pm. Re-enactors Try on period costumes, games. £2.50 adults, £1.25 concessions. Children free.
Audley End Miniature Railway: Pirate and Mermaid Festival May 25-June 2. £12 per person, under twos go free.
www.audley-end-railway.co.uk/events/pirate-and-mermaid-festival-2019
Audley End House: Legendary Joust, May 27 and 28. 10.30am-5pm. Adults £21, concessions, £18.90, ages 5-17 £12.60, family, £54 from www.english-heritage.org.uk.
Littlebury Festival: Pop-up galleries and open gardens. Tea, cake and history. 11am-4pm June 1 and 2. Entry £5, children free.
Stansted Mountfitchet Norman Castle and Toy Museum: 10am-5pm. Last admission 4pm. £12 adults, ages 3-13, £10, concessions, £11.50. 01279 813237 or mountfitchetcastle.com.
THEATRE
ADC Theatre, Cambridge: Evita, May 30-June 8. 7.45pm. Tickets May 30 £13/£9, Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday £14/£11, Friday/Saturday £15/£12 from adctheatre.com or 01223 3000085.
Cambridge Corn Exchange: Milkshake Live, June 1. Noon and 3.30pm. Tickets, £17, ages two to 16, £16, one year to two, £6.50. Family, £63 from 01223 357851 or cambridgelivetrust.co.uk.
Rhodes Arts Complex:
An Elephant in the Garden by Michael Morpurgo. May 25 at 3pm. Suitable for 8+. Tickets £14.50, concessions, £11.50, family £50.
The Wizard of Oz, May 27 2pm and 6pm. Tickets, £16.50, £14.50, family £58 from rhodesartscomplex.ticketsolve.com/shows or 01279 710200.
.