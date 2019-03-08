Half term ideas within and around Uttlesford

The Pirate and Mermaid Festival at Audley End Railway Archant

Our top tips for half-term fun

There will be an open air screening of The Princess Bride at Saffron Walden Museum There will be an open air screening of The Princess Bride at Saffron Walden Museum

CINEMA

Open Air Cinema at Saffron Walden Museum: The Princess Bride on Sunday, June 2 at 2pm. Gates open at noon. Tickets £6.50 adult, children £4.50 from www.saffronscreen.com or Tourist Information 01799 524002.

Saffron Screen:

Avengers End Game (12A) May 31, 3pm and 7pm, June 1, 3pm. Tolkien (12A) June 1 8pm. Dr Strangelove (PG) June 2.

Haverhill Arts Centre:

Peppa Pig's Festival of Fun - singalong. May 30, 10.30am. Missing Link 2.30pm. £5 from 01440 714140 or www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk.

Rhodes Arts Complex:

Peppa Pig's Festival of Fun, Kids for a Quid, so £1 for children. Avenger's End Game (12A), May 28 at 7.30pm, May 29 and 30 at 2pm. Tickets, £8, children £6, family, £24 from rhodesartscomplex.ticketsolve.com/shows or 01279 710200/

MUSEUM EVENTS

Saffron Walden Museum: 12th Century Live on Saturday 1 June, 10am-3.30pm. Re-enactors, games and food. Tickets on the door, £2.50 adults, £1.25 concessions, children free.

Braintree Museum:

Tuesday, May 28, Music Around the World. 10am-1pm, drop in and learn to play. Make your own Chinese rattle drum, museum trails all day. No booking required. Included in admission adults £4, concessions, £3, children £2, under fives free.

Workshops on round the world crafts. Wednesday Egypt, Thursday Holland, Friday Peru. 10.30am to noon. £2 per child, under fives £1. Booking needed 01376 328868.

Toddler Time Thursday May 30 from 10.30am, story and craft, £3 parent and toddler, £1 additional toddler.

Manor Street, Braintree, CM7 3HW.

Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge:

Family First Saturday, June 1 free activities, drop in. 2pm to 4pm.

DAYS OUT

Audley End Miniature Railway: Pirate and Mermaid Festival May 25-June 2. £12 per person, under twos go free.

www.audley-end-railway.co.uk/events/pirate-and-mermaid-festival-2019

Audley End House: Legendary Joust, May 27 and 28. 10.30am-5pm. Adults £21, concessions, £18.90, ages 5-17 £12.60, family, £54 from www.english-heritage.org.uk.

Littlebury Festival: Pop-up galleries and open gardens. Tea, cake and history. 11am-4pm June 1 and 2. Entry £5, children free.

Stansted Mountfitchet Norman Castle and Toy Museum: 10am-5pm. Last admission 4pm. £12 adults, ages 3-13, £10, concessions, £11.50. 01279 813237 or mountfitchetcastle.com.

THEATRE

ADC Theatre, Cambridge: Evita, May 30-June 8. 7.45pm. Tickets May 30 £13/£9, Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday £14/£11, Friday/Saturday £15/£12 from adctheatre.com or 01223 3000085.

Cambridge Corn Exchange: Milkshake Live, June 1. Noon and 3.30pm. Tickets, £17, ages two to 16, £16, one year to two, £6.50. Family, £63 from 01223 357851 or cambridgelivetrust.co.uk.

Rhodes Arts Complex:

An Elephant in the Garden by Michael Morpurgo. May 25 at 3pm. Suitable for 8+. Tickets £14.50, concessions, £11.50, family £50.

The Wizard of Oz, May 27 2pm and 6pm. Tickets, £16.50, £14.50, family £58 from rhodesartscomplex.ticketsolve.com/shows or 01279 710200.

.