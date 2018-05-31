Advanced search

Home of Henry Moore in Hertfordshire, set to re-open on July 4

PUBLISHED: 17:40 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:40 30 June 2020

Henry Moore's House in Much Hadam is open for visitors. Picture: HENRY MOORE FOUNDATION

The home of sculptor Henry Moore in Perry Green, Hertfordshire is set to reopen on Saturday 4 July.

The studios and gardens showcases Henry Moore’s sculptures and the plentiful outdoor green space will allow social distancing.

Visitors can enter the studios and gardens via Henry Moore’s home Hoglands and see the grounds where his iconic works stand.

There will be pre-booked time slots which visitors must arrive within. Floor markings and signage will indicate where to queue and there will be separate entry and exit points to the gardens and buildings wherever possible. Toilets are available and will be strictly cleaned throughout the day, and hand sanitiser will be available throughout the site.

Pre-bookable picnic lunches are available from the café and can be booked via the Henry Moore Studios and Gardens website. The café will be serving a limited menu of take away drinks and snacks, to be paid for contactless. Visitors can bring their own food and drink into designated picnic areas, which will be frequently cleaned and sanitised.

Tickets: £11 adults, concessions for over 65s, students and keyworkers, £9.50, family £28, children £6, under fives, free.

Book at: www.henry-moore.org/studios-and-gardens

