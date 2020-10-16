Caldrees Manor near Great Chesterford to open for the first time under the National Garden Scheme

A leafy path at Caldrees Manor, Ickleton. Picture: Simon Baylis for The National Garden Scheme

The garden at Caldrees Manor, Ickleton, is open for the first time under the National Garden Scheme this Saturday, October 17.

The stumpery at Caldrees Manor, Ickleton. Picture: Simon Baylis for The National Garden Scheme

It will be third time lucky as Caldrees had to postpone its maiden opening last February due to Storm Dennis, and was then forced to postpone a replacement Spring opening because of the Covid lockdown.

The garden covers several acres and includes woodland walks, a wildlife garden and wild flower meadow as well as streams, waterfalls, ponds and unusual statuary.

Jenny Marks, county organiser for the National Garden Scheme, said: “This garden is renowned for its collection of beautiful trees and should be at its peak for the opening.

“We are thrilled that visitors will finally be able to see what a truly beautiful place Caldrees is.”

Willows and the lakeside at Caldrees Manor, Ickleton. Picture: Simon Baylis for The National Garden Scheme

Special features include a grove dedicated to the Japanese Maple, Acer Palmatum, with more than 120 varieties as well as many specimen trees.

The garden will be open from 10.30am until 3pm. Tickets at £5 per person can be booked on the National Garden Scheme website www.ngs.org.uk. The booking system is in place to control numbers and ensure safe social distancing.

All proceeds go to the National Garden Scheme’s ’Support our Nurses’ campaign.

Caldrees Manor, Ickleton. Picture: Simon Baylis for The National Garden Scheme

Dahlias in autumn at Caldrees Manor, Ickleton. Picture: Simon Baylis for The National Garden Scheme

Cloud pruned box at Caldrees Manor, Ickleton. Picture: Simon Baylis for The National Garden Scheme

Tree trunks at Caldrees Manor, Ickleton. Picture: Simon Baylis for The National Garden Scheme

Autumn border at Caldrees Manor, Ickleton. Picture: Simon Baylis for The National Garden Scheme

Acer glade at Caldrees Manor, Ickleton. Picture: Simon Baylis for The National Garden Scheme

Acer dissectum at Caldrees Manor, Ickleton. Picture: Simon Baylis for The National Garden Scheme