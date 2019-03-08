Advanced search

Learn about the D-Day landings at Duxford this summer

PUBLISHED: 15:41 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 17 July 2019

Visitors can hear first-hand reports of conflicts at the Imperial War Museum Duxford this summer

War veterans and eye-witnesses will tell tales of the Second World War, the Cold War, Korea and the Falklands at Duxford Imperial War Museum this summer.

Vistors can also discover the story of D-Day and find out about the roles that the Duxford site and HMS Belfast played on D-Day 75 years ago.

Duxford was home to a group of US fighter jets and pilots.

Families are invited to pick up a kit bag and learn more about the crew who served on board HMS Belfast 75 years ago on D-Day. Teams will work together to find hidden messages, predict the weather for sailing, discover ship life and crack Morse code. This is based on personal stories from those took part in the biggest invasion in history.

There are also activities around 100 years of sport including trench football from 1914.

Open from 10am to 6pm. Full programme and tickets, 10 per cent cheaper online, from www.iwm.org.uk.

