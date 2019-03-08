Battle of Britain Air Show at Duxford Imperial War Museum Saturday and Sunday September 21 and 22

Children go free at Duxford Air Show Archant

Children go free when adults buy a ticket to The Battle of Britain Air Show at the Imperial War Museum Duxford on Saturday and Sunday, September 21 and 22.

Children go free when adults buy a ticket to The Battle of Britain Air Show at the Imperial War Museum Duxford on Saturday and Sunday, September 21 and 22.

The site will turn into a film set, remembering the 1969 Battle of Britain film. Visitors can expect a mass Spitfire flypast, historic film screenings and vintage makeovers.

Top attractions include Second World War aircraft and a flight of 18 Supermarine Spitfires, rarely seen films including footage taken during King George VI and Queen Elizabeth's visit in 1941. Vistors can have a vintage makeover.

A wardrobe department will be on hand with aviation-themed costumes to help visitors look the part. Hair and makeup gurus Pretty Me Vintage will show how to create 1940s victory rolls. The costume and props worn by American soldiers in the exhibition hall were originally costumes in Spielberg's D-Day classic Saving Private Ryan.

Visitors can spot General Montgomery's campaign caravans, used during Operation Overlord in 1944.

Tickets from £35 from www.iwm.org.uk/events/duxford-battle-of-britain-air-show-2019

No parking on site.