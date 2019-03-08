Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Exhibition will reveal secrets of rediscovered church paintings

PUBLISHED: 10:14 23 August 2019

A medieval wall painting titled The Doom, rediscovered at St Mary Magdalene Church, which will be displayed during the weekend. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A medieval wall painting titled The Doom, rediscovered at St Mary Magdalene Church, which will be displayed during the weekend. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Ickleton is to host a three day exhibition on the medieval wall paintings that were discovered in the village church after an arson attack in the 1970s.

The free exhibition, held over the bank holiday, will be a chance for art and history lovers alike to learn more about the series of paintings in St Mary Magdalene Church, which date back from the 12th and 14th century.

The paintings were discovered 40 years ago after an arson attack which almost destroyed the church. The works had probably been whitewashed during the reformation and were recovered during the clean-up process.

Visitors can see photographs and documents about the fire, study the wall paintings themselves and learn about the history of the church.

Exhibitions will take place on August 24, from 11am-5pm, with a talk about the paintings at 3pm, August 25 from 9am-5pm, and August 26, from 9am-3pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former chef can’t wait to ‘sea’ how new venture goes down with town shoppers

Matthew Gurnett outside the new premises. Picture: ARCHANT

GCSE RESULTS: How pupils in Saffron Walden fared in 2019

GCSE results day at Linton Village College. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Honour for Uttlesford venues in top travel guide

Saffron Walden Market

‘We are all so proud of you’ - tribute paid to man killed in collision near Hatfield Heath

Matthew Richardson. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A Level Results: How pupils in Saffron Walden and Newport fared in 2019

Becca Hayn with A, A*, A* off to University of Manchester to read Geography

Most Read

Former chef can’t wait to ‘sea’ how new venture goes down with town shoppers

Matthew Gurnett outside the new premises. Picture: ARCHANT

GCSE RESULTS: How pupils in Saffron Walden fared in 2019

GCSE results day at Linton Village College. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Honour for Uttlesford venues in top travel guide

Saffron Walden Market

‘We are all so proud of you’ - tribute paid to man killed in collision near Hatfield Heath

Matthew Richardson. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A Level Results: How pupils in Saffron Walden and Newport fared in 2019

Becca Hayn with A, A*, A* off to University of Manchester to read Geography

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Exhibition will reveal secrets of rediscovered church paintings

A medieval wall painting titled The Doom, rediscovered at St Mary Magdalene Church, which will be displayed during the weekend. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Saffron Walden’s Sugar sets record at World Championships

Saffron Walden's Laura Sugar in action (pic canoephotography.com)

Reward offered for return of family heirloom

The Rolex was taken on July 29 from a leisure centre in Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

GCSE RESULTS: How pupils in Saffron Walden fared in 2019

GCSE results day at Linton Village College. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

In-form Bloods up for cup following derby triumphs

Action from Saffron Walden Town's FA Cup win over Baldock Town (pic Dominic Davey)
Drive 24