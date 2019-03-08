Exhibition will reveal secrets of rediscovered church paintings

A medieval wall painting titled The Doom, rediscovered at St Mary Magdalene Church, which will be displayed during the weekend. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Ickleton is to host a three day exhibition on the medieval wall paintings that were discovered in the village church after an arson attack in the 1970s.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The free exhibition, held over the bank holiday, will be a chance for art and history lovers alike to learn more about the series of paintings in St Mary Magdalene Church, which date back from the 12th and 14th century.

The paintings were discovered 40 years ago after an arson attack which almost destroyed the church. The works had probably been whitewashed during the reformation and were recovered during the clean-up process.

Visitors can see photographs and documents about the fire, study the wall paintings themselves and learn about the history of the church.

Exhibitions will take place on August 24, from 11am-5pm, with a talk about the paintings at 3pm, August 25 from 9am-5pm, and August 26, from 9am-3pm.