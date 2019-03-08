Advanced search

An Evening with Lesley Garrett at Saffron Hall on Wednesday, October 9

PUBLISHED: 15:21 18 September 2019

An evening with Lesley Garrett is at Saffron Hall

Archant

An evening with opera singer Lesley Garrett is at Saffron Hall on Wednesday, October 9 in the venue's Thoughts and Talks series, and we have a pair of tickets for a reader to win.

The Doncaster born singer used to tell the tale of when she was down after an upset in her young adult life, her mother sent her an envelope full of Yorkshire grit.

She says now: "If you have been around for a while, you have to keep reinventing yourself like Madonna."

She has released eleven solo albums, many reaching gold and silver status. Soprano in Red received the Gramophone Award for Best-selling Classical Artist of the Year.

To enter the competition, tell us where Lesley Garret was born. Email your answer, with your name, postal address and telephone number with Lesley Garrett in the subject line to: editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk or editor@dunmow-broadcast.co.uk.

Answers by September 24. Usual Archant competition rules apply.

7.30pm. Tickets, £10-£25 from saffronhall.com or 0845 548 7650.

