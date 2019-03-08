An Evening with Lesley Garrett at Saffron Hall on Wednesday, October 9

An evening with Lesley Garrett is at Saffron Hall Archant

An evening with opera singer Lesley Garrett is at Saffron Hall on Wednesday, October 9 in the venue's Thoughts and Talks series, and we have a pair of tickets for a reader to win.

The Doncaster born singer used to tell the tale of when she was down after an upset in her young adult life, her mother sent her an envelope full of Yorkshire grit.

She says now: "If you have been around for a while, you have to keep reinventing yourself like Madonna."

She has released eleven solo albums, many reaching gold and silver status. Soprano in Red received the Gramophone Award for Best-selling Classical Artist of the Year.

7.30pm. Tickets, £10-£25 from saffronhall.com or 0845 548 7650.