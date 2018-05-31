Lockdown TV - the new television station for young people

Lockdown TV Contributed

A new television station wants young people to take part.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lockdown TV has been created in Saffron Walden.

Designed to help young people get creative and to beat boredom, there will be film and book reviews.

the online platform will also offer how to advice on cooking, photography, bicycle maintenance and writing poetry.

The station has been created by a group called Creative Walden. Teenage therapy expert, Natalie Easthope, will talk on how to avoid being overwhelmed by the enormity of the Covid-19 situation, with advice on dealing with anxiety.

Lockdown TV is available on Creative Walden’s YouTube Channel and they are appealing for young people to send in content to be shared with the community. One segment asks for youngsters to nominate a hero from the key workers who are keeping everything going in these testing times.

Presenter Paul Bellany, who runs the creative writing group, The Writer’s Room, said: “We’ve garnered a lot of material over the years so were able to dip into our archive of films and add to them with home-made video features that have been sent in. I have set up a TV studio at Fairycroft House where social distancing restrictions are strictly enforced.”

“My message to the young folk is; you may be confined in your homes, but imagination has no boundaries.”

See the first episode of Lockdown TV at: https://youtu.be/JtqDNL0qUY0 or search Creative Walden on YouTube.