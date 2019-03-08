Gardens open for the National Garden Scheme charity in Clavering and Langley Upper Green on Bank Holiday Monday

Wickets Archant

Three gardens, one with the smallest thatched cottage in England, will open for charity under the National Garden Scheme on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6.

Chestnut Cottage and Piercewebbs are in Clavering and Wickets is in Langley Upper Green.

Wickets, postcode CB11 4RY, is a large country garden with ebullient borders and planting, a pond, parterre, dry garden and two landscaped meadows with beautiful views.

Piercewebbs Pelham Road, Clavering, CB11 4PQ, has a formal old walled garden and yew hedges. There are shrubs, lawns, ha-ha, yew with topiary, stilt hedge, pond and trellised rose garden.

Chestnut Cottage Middle Street, Clavering, CB11 4QL, is one-acre cottage garden with sweeping lawns and wide flower borders. It includes The Little House built in 1760 and reputedly the smallest thatched cottage in England.

Noon to 5pm. Combined admission £8, children are admitted free. Home-made teas at Wickets.

The National Garden Scheme has so far raised £55 million for health charities including Macmillan Cancer Support.