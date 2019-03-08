Gardens in Langley will be open for charity under the National Gardens Scheme

Wickets, one of the open gardens in Langley Archant

Five gardens in the village of Langley will be open for the National Garden Scheme raising money for health charities on Bank Holiday Sunday, May 26.

Combined admission is £7.50, children are admitted free.

There will be light lunches and home-made teas served at the village hall on the green.

April Cottage, at Sheepcote Green is a charming thatched cottage, with a well-established, very colourful garden packed with unusual plants.

The Chestnuts is large garden with many mature trees, planting beds designed by Tristan Knight plus a water feature with reclaimed sleepers.

Old Bell Cottage has a cottage garden with herbaceous beds, well stocked with bulbs, alliums and delphiniums. Trees frame a lovely view across a valley.

Sparrows is a compact garden with fruit trees, raised vegetable beds and greenhouse. Lawn edged with box. Small water feature and a collection of Heuchera.

Wickets has wide, mixed borders, roses, two landscaped meadows, a lily pond, parterre and a dry garden.

11am to 5pm. Postcode CB11 4RY.