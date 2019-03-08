Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Gardens in Langley will be open for charity under the National Gardens Scheme

PUBLISHED: 17:07 19 May 2019

Wickets, one of the open gardens in Langley

Wickets, one of the open gardens in Langley

Archant

Five gardens in the village of Langley will be open for the National Garden Scheme raising money for health charities on Bank Holiday Sunday, May 26.

Five gardens in the village of Langley will be open for charity on Bank Holiday Sunday, May 26.

Combined admission is £7.50, children are admitted free.

There will be light lunches and home-made teas served at the village hall on the green.

April Cottage, at Sheepcote Green is a charming thatched cottage, with a well-established, very colourful garden packed with unusual plants.

You may also want to watch:

The Chestnuts is large garden with many mature trees, planting beds designed by Tristan Knight plus a water feature with reclaimed sleepers.

Old Bell Cottage has a cottage garden with herbaceous beds, well stocked with bulbs, alliums and delphiniums. Trees frame a lovely view across a valley.

Sparrows is a compact garden with fruit trees, raised vegetable beds and greenhouse. Lawn edged with box. Small water feature and a collection of Heuchera.

Wickets has wide, mixed borders, roses, two landscaped meadows, a lily pond, parterre and a dry garden.

11am to 5pm. Postcode CB11 4RY.

Most Read

Negotiations continue in bid to keep village post office open

Nisa in Newport will remain open but it will no longer offer post office services. Picture: GOOGLE

Witnesses sought after driver ‘failed to stop’ following M11 collision

A collision took place on the M11 between Stansted and Harlow.

Record crowds turn out for return of Crank Up event

David and Thomas Gowlett with Ada, a 1905 John Fowler agricultural engine. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Church unveils ambitious plan for dozens of new Christian communities in county

Diocese of Essex unveils plans for 101 new Christian communities by 2025. Picture: CLIFFORD WANT

Incoming mayor wants to bring people of the town together again

Councillor Arthur Coote is to become mayor of Saffron Walden

Most Read

Negotiations continue in bid to keep village post office open

Nisa in Newport will remain open but it will no longer offer post office services. Picture: GOOGLE

Witnesses sought after driver ‘failed to stop’ following M11 collision

A collision took place on the M11 between Stansted and Harlow.

Record crowds turn out for return of Crank Up event

David and Thomas Gowlett with Ada, a 1905 John Fowler agricultural engine. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Church unveils ambitious plan for dozens of new Christian communities in county

Diocese of Essex unveils plans for 101 new Christian communities by 2025. Picture: CLIFFORD WANT

Incoming mayor wants to bring people of the town together again

Councillor Arthur Coote is to become mayor of Saffron Walden

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Comedian Angela Barnes is coming to Haverhill Arts Centre on Thursday, June 6

Angela Barnes is at Haverhill Arts Centre

Stones in his Pockets will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre from May 27 to June 1

The Stones in His Pockets is at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Gardens in Langley will be open for charity under the National Gardens Scheme

Wickets, one of the open gardens in Langley

“No statistical evidence” suggesting Tory election poor showing influenced by library closure plan

Protests were held in February against the proposed closure of Stansted Library. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Author to speak at bookshop about bid to unravel mystery of his mother

George Szirtes
Drive 24