Open gardens and treasure trail in Ickleton on Father's Day, June 16

There will be 18 gardens open for charity in Ickleton on Father's Day, Sunday, June 16.

The event is raising money for Ickleton Village Hall and Asthma UK.

A ploughman's lunch, teas and home-made cakes will be on sale. There will also be a sale of plants, homemade and local produce and information on beekeeping as well as a children's treasure trail for families to follow.

The open gardens include: an established cottage garden, a newly developed courtyard garden, a family garden with quintessentially English planting, a magical fairy land garden, extensive formal gardens surrounding a large manor house (open 11-2pm) and gardens surrounding a former haybarn.

11am-5pm. Tickets are £6 for adults, accompanied children are admitted free. Entry tickets, programmes and parking are available on the day from:

Ickenton, Village Hall, Frogge Street, Ickleton, CB10 1SH.

The event is sponsored by NFU Mutual Saffron Walden, HSA and Co and Hexcel.