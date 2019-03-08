Advanced search

Open gardens and treasure trail in Ickleton on Father's Day, June 16

PUBLISHED: 13:25 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 21 May 2019

There will be 18 gardens open for charity in Ickleton on Father's Day, Sunday, June 16.

The event is raising money for Ickleton Village Hall and Asthma UK.

A ploughman's lunch, teas and home-made cakes will be on sale. There will also be a sale of plants, homemade and local produce and information on beekeeping as well as a children's treasure trail for families to follow.

The open gardens include: an established cottage garden, a newly developed courtyard garden, a family garden with quintessentially English planting, a magical fairy land garden, extensive formal gardens surrounding a large manor house (open 11-2pm) and gardens surrounding a former haybarn.

11am-5pm. Tickets are £6 for adults, accompanied children are admitted free. Entry tickets, programmes and parking are available on the day from:

Ickenton, Village Hall, Frogge Street, Ickleton, CB10 1SH.

The event is sponsored by NFU Mutual Saffron Walden, HSA and Co and Hexcel.

Drive 24