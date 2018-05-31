Advanced search

Socially distanced fairies and elves as Audley End Miniature Railway in Saffron Walden reopens

PUBLISHED: 13:20 07 July 2020

Audley End Miniature Railway has re-opened. Picture: AUDLEY END MINIATURE RAILWAY

A fairy and elf walk, a smoke-breathing dragon and a unicorn - it’s all at Audley End Miniature Railway

Audley End Miniature Railway has re-opened offering a train ride through woodland, a fairy and elf walk with fairy homes, and a games and picnic area.

There is also an interactive show where the children can meet a dragon who breathes smoke and see a unicorn.

There is new play equipment in the picnic area with a designated supervisor who will ensure that families keep to social distancing and who will be cleaning and wiping constantly.

The venue has a special clean team, It is only taking a third of its usual summer visitor to comply with social distancing and staff are using a spray which kills germs on contact and is effective for 30 days. They will be respraying twice a week.

A spokesman said: “After such a long stretch of lockdown, we want to bring outdoor, spacious magical fun back into the lives of families, in a safe and secure environment.”

The miniature railway will be open until Sunday, September 6. Booked online, tickets are £12.50 or £6.50 for children under three-feet tall and free for babies under a year and cares of disabled people. Book on: https://audley-end-railway.digitickets.co.uk/. Telephone: 01799 510726.

