Diana Hoy and Wendy Watts in a free lunchtime concert at St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden

St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden Archant

Singer Diana Hoy, accompanied by pianist Wendy Watts, provide the final programme in this year's free lunchtime concert series at St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden.

On Wednesday, July 17, their recital will include pieces by Franz Schubert, Benjamin Britten, Roger Quilter, Edward Elgar, Cecil Armstrong Gibbs and two living composers: Ned Rorem and Ian Higginson.

Diana is a well-known soloist, with a mezzo/contralto range, who sings lieder, art songs, oratorio, light opera and the modern idiom, including popular, jazz and blues.

Wendy has been Diana's accompanist for 25 and teaches piano privately. She has accompanied many choirs and soloists throughout Essex and Cambridgeshire and plays the flute in the Jackdaw Trio. The pair have chosen some of their favourite pieces from the past quarter of a century.

Concert at 1pm, with refreshments available from 12.30pm. Admission is free, with a retiring collection to support the continuing music at St Mary's.