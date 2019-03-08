Summer fun - things to do in and around Saffron Walden, Dunmow and Cambridge

Elves and fairies will entertain children at Audley End Miniature Railway Archant

Our top tips for things to do in the summer holidays including free activities at museums

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

THEATRE

The Cambridge Shakespeare Festival, with performances in the college gardens, runs from July 8 to August 24.

Until July 27, Hamlet is at Kings, A Midsummer Night's Dream is at St John's, The Winter's Tale is at Downing and Henry IV Part One at Robinson.

From July 29 to August 17, The Tempest is at Trinity and Much Ado About Nothing is at St John's.

From July 29 to August 24, Henry IV Part Two is at Robinson and As You Like It is at King's.

Shows at 7.30pm every evening except Sundays. Take blankets and a picnic. Some 200 chairs are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets £17, £13 concessions, on the gates or online at www.cambridgeshakespeare.com.

Cambridge Corn Exchange

In the Night Garden Live, August 14 and 15. Wednesday, 1pm and 4pm. Thursday, 10am and 1pm. Tickets, £23, £20, £18. Children £2 off each ticket. Under 12 months go free, 01223 357851 or www.cornex.co.uk.

Haverhill Arts Centre

Eggs on Legs, August 1 at 2.30pm. Out of the Hat, August 15 at 2.30pm. £7.50, £6.50, family £26 from 01440 714140 or www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk.

Cambridge Junction

July 27 A Mermazing Pirate Adventure. 11.30am and 2.30pm. Tickets £10/£7. July 28 New Routes Folk Festival Special, music children will enjoy from 3pm to 10pm. Tickets, £10, £5 children. 01223 511511 or junction.co.uk.

Rhodes Arts Bishops Stortford

Card Ninja (magic tricks) July 27 at 2pm (suitable for 6+). Tickets, £13.50/£11.50 or family £46. Tabby McTat, July 30 at 2pm and 31 at 11am and 2pm. Tickets, £14.50 or family

£54. Elmer the Patchwork Elephant, August 9 at 1pm. Tickets, £14 or family £52. 01279 710200 or rhodesartscomplex.co.uk.

Saffron Hall

Peppa Pig My First Concert. August 16, noon, 2pm and 4pm. Suitable for 18 months+ Tickets, £21/£19 or £16/£14 0845 548 7650 or saffronhall.com.

CINEMA

Saffron Screen

Toy Story 4 (U) at 3pm on July 26, 27, 29, August 2. At 2pm on July 28 and August 4. The Pirates of Penzance, Thursday, August 1 at 7.30pm. Yesterday (12A) at various times on August 2, 3, 4, 13, 16, 20 and 25. Spiderman Far From Home (12A) at 3pm on August 10 and 12. Aladdin (PG) 3pm on August 14. The Mikado, August 15 at 7.30pm. The Queen's Corgi (PG) at 3pm on August 16, 17, 19 and 29. Apollo 11 (U) at 3pm on August 18 and 8pm on August 21. Jaws (12A) 8pm August 22. Th e Lion King 3pm on August 23, 24, 26 and 2pm on August 25.

Horrible Histories (PG) at 3pm on August 30, 31 and September 1. Tickets, saffronscreen.com or Tourist Information 01799 524002.

Haverhill Arts Centre

Toy Story 4 (U) July 29, 10am and 7.30pm. Aladdin (PG) August 16, 2.30pm. Yesterday (12A) August 16, 7.30pm. Apollo 11 (U) August 20, 7.30pm. Tickets 01440 714140 or www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk.

Rhodes Arts, Bishops Stortford

You may also want to watch:

Kids for a quid: Toy Story 4 (U) July 26, 11am. The Queen's Corgi (PG) August 10, 11am. Apollo 11 (normal prices) July 26 at 7.30pm and July 29 at 2pm and 7.30pm. Also RSC Live's Measure for Measure, July 31 at 7pm. Tickets: 01279 710200 or rhodesartscomplex.co.uk.

MUSEUM ACTIVITIES

Rhodes Museum, Bishop's Stortford.

Free summer crafts, 11am-3pm. Just drop in on August 6,7,8 and 27, 28, 29.

Braintree Museum

Dinosaur-themed crafts with different workshops each week for four weeks: July 31-August 2, August 6-9, August 13-16, August 20-23. 10am-noon. £3 for children and accompanying adult and £1 for under fives. Must book. 01376 328868 or braintreemuseum.co.uk. Also, Toddler Time every Thursday in the holidays, storytime and crafts, parent and child £3, additional child £1.

Saffron Walden Museum

Craft sessions on July 31, August 14, 21 and 28. 30 minute drop in sessions from 10.30am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-3.30pm. £1.50 children plus normal museum admission for adults £2.50/£1.25.

Wallace the Lion's 200th birthday on August 9. Bake a cake for the cake competition, plus games and museum trail. 10.30am to 3.30pm. Present your cake between 11am and noon. Usual admission: under 18s free, adults, £2.50, concessions, £1.50.

Fitzwilliam Museum Cambridge

On July 30 and 31, StrongWomen Science, starring two women scientists turned circus performers. Aoife and Maria reveal the scientific secrets behind their tricks.

11am to 3pm. £10 per child. Suitable 5+.

30/07/2019

From July 30-August 2, Family Art Week: circus themed activities inspired by Victorian strongman, the Great Belzoni. 11am-3pm. Free, drop in.

August 1 and 2, Contortionist Gossamer Thread Circus including the girl who can dance in the air, the world's bendiest man, the amazing Circus in a Suitcase. 11am to 3pm. Free. August 2, Discover in a day, hunt around the museum. 11am-5pm. Suitable 5+. Free, drop in.

August 3: (Family drop in held every first Saturday of the month) in August, it's circus tricks, 2pm-4pm. Free drop in.

DAYS OUT

Audley End Minature Railway

A summer pass gives unlimited access to the Summer Festival, with fairies and elves, until August 31. £20 per person. 0-24 months and carers admitted free.

See: www.audley-end-railway.co.uk/summer-pass-2019/

Duxford Imperial War Museum

Hear veterans from the Second World War, Korea and the Falklands. Discover Duxford's role in D-Day.

War veterans and eyewitnesses on Thursdays from August 1. On Tuesdays from July 30, aeroplane fans can get hands-on. Full programme and prices: www.iwm.org.uk.

Mountfitchet Castle Stansted Mountfitchet

10am-5pm. Last entry 4pm. Adults, £12, ages 3-13, £10, seniors, £11.50. Mountfitchetcastle.com.

The Gardens of Easton Lodge

Japanese Garden Day with children's activities, crafts and trail, guided tours. 11am-5pm. Under 16s free, adults £4.50. Dogs on leads welcome. www.eastonlodge.co.uk.