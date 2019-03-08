Michael Morpurgo, Lucy Worsley and Sally Wainwright at Wimpole History Festival, June 20-23

Authors Lucy Worsley and Philip Ardagh. Picture: PHIL MYNOTT Archant

The third annual Wimpole History Festival from June 20-23 has headliners including Lucy Worsley, Michael Morpurgo, Melvyn Bragg and playwright, Sally Wainwright.

There will be a performance of Michael Morpurgo's The Mozart Question, about a group of musicians who survived the Holocaust by playing music. Narrated by Morpurgo and directed by Simon Reade, this event will have from music by Mozart, Beethoven, Bach and Vivaldi.

The winner of the Costa Book of the Year Award 2018, for his book The Cut Out Girl, Bart van Es will talk about the Holocaust's “hide-away” children and the families who sheltered them.

Sally Wainwright, writer and director of dramas including Last Tango in Halifax will talk about her latest tv show, Gentleman Jack was brought to the screen. Wimpole is south of Cambridge, Wimpole Farm, Orwell, Royston SG8 0BW. See: www.wimpolehistoryfestival.com or 01223 357 851 or visit the Box Office at Cambridge Live Tickets, Wheeler Street, CB2 3QB