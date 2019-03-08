Richard Herring brings his podcast to Cambridge Corn Exchange on November 8

Richard Herring will be at Cambridge Corn Exchange Archant

Herring is taking his show on the road so he can tell the bits too libelous to broadcast.

Comedian Richard Herring is taking his podcast on the road so audiences can hear the pieces that he says are too libelous and controversial to be broadcast.

The show reaches Cambridge Corn Exchange on Friday, November 8. Herring's interview podcast is usually recorded at the Leicester Square Theatre in London's West End. He is known as a pioneer of the genre and now it's going on tour.

Now aged 52, his initial venture into comedy was as a duo with Stewart Lee (they met at Oxford).

Their act was called Lee and Herring.

After the pair went their separate ways Herring wrote plays and co-wrote the sitcom Time Gentlemen Please. Herring has created stand-up shows since 2004, he has appeared 11 years running at the Edinburgh Fringe.

He won the Bronze Award for Best Comedy at the 2013 Sony Radio Academy Awards and the Chortle Internet Award 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2018.

7.30pm Tickets, £20 from 01223 357851 or www.cornex.co.uk.