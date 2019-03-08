Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Richard Herring brings his podcast to Cambridge Corn Exchange on November 8

PUBLISHED: 14:27 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 16 October 2019

Richard Herring will be at Cambridge Corn Exchange

Richard Herring will be at Cambridge Corn Exchange

Archant

Herring is taking his show on the road so he can tell the bits too libelous to broadcast.

Comedian Richard Herring is taking his podcast on the road so audiences can hear the pieces that he says are too libelous and controversial to be broadcast.

The show reaches Cambridge Corn Exchange on Friday, November 8. Herring's interview podcast is usually recorded at the Leicester Square Theatre in London's West End. He is known as a pioneer of the genre and now it's going on tour.

You may also want to watch:

Now aged 52, his initial venture into comedy was as a duo with Stewart Lee (they met at Oxford).

Their act was called Lee and Herring.

After the pair went their separate ways Herring wrote plays and co-wrote the sitcom Time Gentlemen Please. Herring has created stand-up shows since 2004, he has appeared 11 years running at the Edinburgh Fringe.

He won the Bronze Award for Best Comedy at the 2013 Sony Radio Academy Awards and the Chortle Internet Award 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2018.

7.30pm Tickets, £20 from 01223 357851 or www.cornex.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Residents for Uttlesford councillors switch to The Green Party

Before his move to The Green Party Cllr Fairhurst was portfolio holder for business, economy, jobs, investment and strategy; Youth Services . Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Man arrested following M11 collision near Stansted

The incident took place on the M11. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Town event will see group celebrate decades of service to communities

Citizen's Advice is marking 80 years

Stansted Airport and local plan ‘may have lost out to other priorities’: Defecting councillors explain reasons for switching to Green Party

Cllrs Paul Fairhurst, Barbara Light and Anthony Gerard all held cabinet positions at UDC as R4U councillors, before switching to The Green Party. Picture: ARCHANT

Chelsea FC offers teenage Maddi with motor neurone the chance to win the bucket collection at the West Ham game for research into the disease

Maddi Thurgood on the farm at Saffron Walden County High School

Most Read

Top Residents for Uttlesford councillors switch to The Green Party

Before his move to The Green Party Cllr Fairhurst was portfolio holder for business, economy, jobs, investment and strategy; Youth Services . Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Man arrested following M11 collision near Stansted

The incident took place on the M11. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Town event will see group celebrate decades of service to communities

Citizen's Advice is marking 80 years

Stansted Airport and local plan ‘may have lost out to other priorities’: Defecting councillors explain reasons for switching to Green Party

Cllrs Paul Fairhurst, Barbara Light and Anthony Gerard all held cabinet positions at UDC as R4U councillors, before switching to The Green Party. Picture: ARCHANT

Chelsea FC offers teenage Maddi with motor neurone the chance to win the bucket collection at the West Ham game for research into the disease

Maddi Thurgood on the farm at Saffron Walden County High School

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Win tickets to see Mozart’s opera, The Sergalio at Saffron Hall on November 2

Mozart's The Seraglio will be at Saffron Hall

Richard Herring brings his podcast to Cambridge Corn Exchange on November 8

Richard Herring will be at Cambridge Corn Exchange

The musicians from Sand to give a free gig at the Wylde Sky Brewery in Linton

Sand

Jill Murphy’s Peace at Last on stage at the Rhodes Arts Complex, Bishop’s Stortford

Peace at Last is on stage at The Rhodes Arts Complex

Tom Gates, the schoolboy hero, will be on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Tom Gates is at Cambridge Arts Theatre
Drive 24