Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Rob Auton's Talk Show at Cambridge Junction on April 20

PUBLISHED: 09:52 17 April 2019

Rob Auton

Rob Auton

Archant

Rob Auton’s Talk Show was the second best reviewed show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last year.

He brings it to Cambridge Junction on Saturday, April 20.

Rob Auton's Talk Show was the second best reviewed show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last year.

He is bringing it to Cambridge Junction on Saturday, April 20.

After his shows about hair, sleep, water, faces, the sky and the colour yellow, Rob is now ready to talk about talking.

The winner of Dave's Funniest Joke Of The Fringe Award, Rob has had three poetry collections published. His poems had been turned in to short films for Channel 4's Random Acts, they were shortlisted by The Arts Foundation for the prestigious Spoken Word Award, and he has been a Glastonbury poet in residence.

Since 2012 Rob has chosen a specific theme for his shows and challenged himself to create an hour of material about each subject. He has also appeared on the Russell Howard Hour, BBC at the Edinburgh Festival and Channel 4's Random Acts,

8pm. Tickets, £13.50 from 01223 511511 or junction.co.uk.

Most Read

Bomb squad called after discovery of ‘unexploded hand grenade’ in Saffron Walden

A police cordon is in place at Saffron Walden common following the discovery of a suspected explosive device at the former police station. Picture: ARCHANT

Police appeal for witnesses after crash in Saffron Walden

Police appeal for witnesses after crash in East Street, Saffron Walden. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Newport bridge struck twice in one day in separate incidents - two lorry drivers reported by police

The lorry struck the bridge in Newport at lunchtime today (April 15). Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Road reopened after lorry strikes bridge in Newport

Police are at the scene after a lorry struck a bridge in Newport. Picture: ANTHONY GERARD

Emotional reunion for former residents of Audley End station house

Craig and Ivy (centre) with members of the family on their revisit to the station on April 7. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Bomb squad called after discovery of ‘unexploded hand grenade’ in Saffron Walden

A police cordon is in place at Saffron Walden common following the discovery of a suspected explosive device at the former police station. Picture: ARCHANT

Police appeal for witnesses after crash in Saffron Walden

Police appeal for witnesses after crash in East Street, Saffron Walden. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Newport bridge struck twice in one day in separate incidents - two lorry drivers reported by police

The lorry struck the bridge in Newport at lunchtime today (April 15). Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Road reopened after lorry strikes bridge in Newport

Police are at the scene after a lorry struck a bridge in Newport. Picture: ANTHONY GERARD

Emotional reunion for former residents of Audley End station house

Craig and Ivy (centre) with members of the family on their revisit to the station on April 7. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Castalian String Quartet to play Elgar, Haydn and Beethoven at Saffron Hall on May 1

Children’s theatre at Cambridge Junction with free craft activities before the show

Muckers is at Cambridge Junction

Rob Auton’s Talk Show at Cambridge Junction on April 20

Rob Auton

Woman seriously injured after crash in Saffron Walden - police appeal for witnesses

A woman in her 90s was seriously injured following a crash in London Road yesterday. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Road set to close for six months to replace ‘deteriorating’ bridge

Essex Highways closed the road in March to clear vegetation from the bridge. Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS
Drive 24