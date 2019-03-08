Rob Auton's Talk Show at Cambridge Junction on April 20

Rob Auton Archant

Rob Auton’s Talk Show was the second best reviewed show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last year. He brings it to Cambridge Junction on Saturday, April 20.

He is bringing it to Cambridge Junction on Saturday, April 20.

After his shows about hair, sleep, water, faces, the sky and the colour yellow, Rob is now ready to talk about talking.

The winner of Dave's Funniest Joke Of The Fringe Award, Rob has had three poetry collections published. His poems had been turned in to short films for Channel 4's Random Acts, they were shortlisted by The Arts Foundation for the prestigious Spoken Word Award, and he has been a Glastonbury poet in residence.

Since 2012 Rob has chosen a specific theme for his shows and challenged himself to create an hour of material about each subject. He has also appeared on the Russell Howard Hour, BBC at the Edinburgh Festival and Channel 4's Random Acts,

8pm. Tickets, £13.50 from 01223 511511 or junction.co.uk.