Robin Ince presents Chaos of Delight at Cambridge Junction

Robin Ince Archant

The show is described as a celebration of the human mind, from Bohemians to Black Holes, Dali to DNA.

Best known for hosting BBC Radio 4's The Infinite Monkey Cage, Robin Ince will be at Cambridge Junction on Saturday, November 16 His tour, called Chaos of Delight, mashes up the two cultures of art and science and combines them with a bunch of silly voices.

It is another in his series of stand-up lectures, designed as an antidote to the world around us.

Robin Ince is a multiple award winning comedian best known for co-hosting the Infinite Monkey Cage, the BBC Radio 4 programme and podcast, with Professor Brian Fox.

The show has won the Rose D'Or and a Sony Award. Robin's book I'm a Joke and So Are You was published in October. As well as attaining some good reviews it was also nominated for The Chortle Book Award.

8pm. Tickets, £17 from 01223 511511 or junction.co.uk