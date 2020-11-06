Advanced search

Art history classes in Neo-claccicism, Romanticism, Realism and Impressionism

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 November 2020

David Aronsohn of Saffron Walden. Picture: submitted

David Aronsohn

David Aronsohn, a Saffron Walden resident and a lecturer for Central Saint Martin’s UAL, University College London and London Metropolitan University, is holding further art history sessions online.

When he held these sessions in October, participants came from not just the Essex area but from Ireland and Chicago, USA.

Four sessions will look at key periods in European art.

These are Neo-classicism on November 16, Romanticism on November 23, Realism on November 30 and Impressionism on December 7.

Tuition runs at 10am to 11am or 1pm to 2pm.

On November 16, the class will look at how the enlightenment relates to Neo-claccicism, explored through Watteau, David, Gainsborough, Kauffman and Canova.

On November 23, the focus is the rejection of universally accepted truths for feelings through the works of Constable, Friedrich, Delacroix and Turner.

On November 30, the session will look at why Realism replaced Historicism through the pre-Raphaelites, Courbet, Millet, Manet and Muybridge.

And on December 7, the focus will be on how artists in Paris reject bourgeois society, through the works of Monet, Renoir, Degas, Rodin and Seurat.

David is also an artist and holds an MA in Art History.

Classes cost £12 each or £40 for four.

Email aransohn.david@gmail.com or call 07733 174 996.

