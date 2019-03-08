Advanced search

Learner Parent Sam Avery will be at Haverhill Arts Centre on June 1

PUBLISHED: 16:00 08 May 2019

Sam Avery the "Learner Parent" famous for his award-winning blog, which he started when his twins were born, will be at Haverhill Arts Centre on Saturday, June 1.

He says parenthood is a crafty beast, as soon as you master something, the game changes. The stand-up comedian's blog, became a book: Confessions of a Learner Parent, which has become a bestseller and been translated into 15 languages. He likes to share the experiences of watching Peppa Pig, changing nappies and keeping ahead of bright toddlers.

Sam's first stand up gig was in 2003. Since then he has worked around the world as well as taking three shows to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Among his gems are: "I don't care how strong you think you are, nobody is stronger than a baby that doesn't want to get dressed."

Also: "It's impossible to tidy the house. You can move things around and put them in different rooms but the house will remain a s**thole. "There's more chance of visiting Narnia than seeing the bottom of your laundry basket."

Show 8pm. Tickets, £17.50 from 01440 714140 or www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk.

