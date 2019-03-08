Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Shappi Khorsandi will be at Cambridge Junction on Sunday, May 26.

PUBLISHED: 16:23 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 08 May 2019

Shappi Khorsandi will be at Cambridge Junction

Shappi Khorsandi will be at Cambridge Junction

Archant

Shappi Khorsandi's show, Skittish Warrior - Confessions of a Club Comic is described as a medly of gags and cultural observation.

Comedian, author, and contestant on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Shappi Khorsandi will be at Cambridge Junction on Sunday, May 26.

Her show, Skittish Warrior - Confessions of a Club Comic is described as a medly of sharp-tongued gags and cultural observation.

You may also want to watch:

As well as having her own shows for BBC Radio 4 and Comedy Central, Shappi has appeared on the television shows, Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week and Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow.

Shappi came to England as a child. She and her family were forced to flee from Iran to London after the Islamic Revolution following the publication of a satirical poem her father composed, seen as critical of the revolutionary regime.

In 2009 she published a book called A Beginners Guide to Acting English.

Raised without any religion, she is a humanist and in 2016 was appointed president of Humanists UK, succeeding Jim Al-Khalili.

Show 8pm. Tickets, £17 from 01223 511511 or junction.co.uk.

Most Read

Art and jewellery worth £7,000 stolen from shop in Saffron Walden

The Other One in Saffron Walden was broken into last week. Picture: ARCHANT

Man charged after racially abusing woman in Saffron Walden

Police were called to reports of a woman being racially abused on the common in Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

MP Kemi Badenoch: ‘Clearly voters wanted a changing of the guard’

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch says she is looking forward to a constructive working relationship with Residents for Uttlesford, who now run Uttlesford District Council. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Residents for Uttlesford ‘thrilled and honoured’ to retain control of Saffron Walden Town Council

Paul Gadd, leader of Saffron Walden Town Council. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Local elections 2019: Conservatives suffer huge loss as Residents for Uttlesford take control of council

Petrina Lees and Garry LeCount held their seats in Elsenham and Henham. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Art and jewellery worth £7,000 stolen from shop in Saffron Walden

The Other One in Saffron Walden was broken into last week. Picture: ARCHANT

Man charged after racially abusing woman in Saffron Walden

Police were called to reports of a woman being racially abused on the common in Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

MP Kemi Badenoch: ‘Clearly voters wanted a changing of the guard’

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch says she is looking forward to a constructive working relationship with Residents for Uttlesford, who now run Uttlesford District Council. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Residents for Uttlesford ‘thrilled and honoured’ to retain control of Saffron Walden Town Council

Paul Gadd, leader of Saffron Walden Town Council. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Local elections 2019: Conservatives suffer huge loss as Residents for Uttlesford take control of council

Petrina Lees and Garry LeCount held their seats in Elsenham and Henham. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

SWANs to hold Inclusion Netball sessions

Bernae Ellis and Samantha Todd-Wickens are holding Inclusion Netball sessions in Saffron Walden

Shappi Khorsandi will be at Cambridge Junction on Sunday, May 26.

Shappi Khorsandi will be at Cambridge Junction

Doric String Quartet to play at St Mary’s Church, Linton on June 1

The Doric Quartet will play in Linton

Open garden with live music at Hatfield Heath for bank holiday weekend

The garden at Longridge, Hatfield Heath

Learner Parent Sam Avery will be at Haverhill Arts Centre on June 1

Sam Avery
Drive 24