Shappi Khorsandi's show, Skittish Warrior - Confessions of a Club Comic is described as a medly of gags and cultural observation.

Comedian, author, and contestant on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Shappi Khorsandi will be at Cambridge Junction on Sunday, May 26.

Her show, Skittish Warrior - Confessions of a Club Comic is described as a medly of sharp-tongued gags and cultural observation.

As well as having her own shows for BBC Radio 4 and Comedy Central, Shappi has appeared on the television shows, Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week and Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow.

Shappi came to England as a child. She and her family were forced to flee from Iran to London after the Islamic Revolution following the publication of a satirical poem her father composed, seen as critical of the revolutionary regime.

In 2009 she published a book called A Beginners Guide to Acting English.

Raised without any religion, she is a humanist and in 2016 was appointed president of Humanists UK, succeeding Jim Al-Khalili.

Show 8pm. Tickets, £17 from 01223 511511 or junction.co.uk.