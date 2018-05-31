Stephen K Amos to play Cambridge Junction

Stephen K Amos will be at Cambridge Junction. Picture: supplied by Emery PR supplied by Emery PR

Stephen K Amos will involve the audience in his comedy at Cambridge Junction on Friday, January 24.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stephen K Amos will be involving audience in his comedy at Cambridge Junction on Friday, January 24.

Radio and tv favourite, Stephen Kehinde Amos, is known for including his audience in his shows.

He began his career as a compere at the Big Fish comedy clubs in South London, and has been nominated for Chortle's Best Compere Award three times.

You may also want to watch:

He has performed at the Edinburgh fringe festival every year since 2003. As an actor, he performed in both the Edinburgh Fringe and London run of a production of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

He's now on a mission to bring about world peace. Or, to at least bring about an evening of peace, one venue at a time.

In an age when arguments are started over everything from politics to bendy straws, Stephen aims to use anecdotes and humourous takes on the everyday to help us rise above the anger and to remind us of what we have in common.

8pm. Tickets, £20 from 01223 511511 or junction.co.uk.