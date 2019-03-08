Advanced search

Local Recall

The wedding of the year, you are invited to Saffron Walden Town Hall on September 28

PUBLISHED: 14:35 18 September 2019

A Wedding to Remember and you are invited at Saffron Walden Town Hall

A Wedding to Remember and you are invited at Saffron Walden Town Hall

Archant

It's going to be the wedding of the year - and you are invited.

It's going to be the wedding of the year - and you are invited.

Save the date, Saturday, September 28. The venue is Saffron Walden Town Hall.

You may also want to watch:

This is the latest dinner and comedy show - an "immersive" drama from the Shhh Experience the award-winning Theatre Company based in Saffron Walden. It specialises in offering an experience rather than just a show.

So the audience goes to a wedding: the ceremony, a the meal by Quintessential Catering, with speeches, toasts and a disco. The audience becomes part of the action. It does involve going back in time. It's 1987 (so guests are invited to dress accordingly if they wish). Margaret Thatcher is in power. There's a massive storm that no one predicted, a new show called The Simpsons and milk costs 20p.

It's a wedding reception. What could possibly go wrong?

Doors 7pm. Tickets £45 from www.hyperfusion.co.uk/shop or Tourist Information 01799 524002.

Most Read

New 24/7 opens its doors in Saffron Walden

The new branch of Pure Gym in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Dozens of jobs created as new store opens in town

The mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Arthur Coote, helps opens B&M. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Saffron Walden fundraisers hand over cheque to hospital charity

Team Max members hand over a cheque for more than £20,000 to Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Can you help police trace owner of item recovered at burglary?

Can you help police trace the owner of this candle stick holder? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

MP ‘to work with commissioner’ to combat rural crime fears

Kemi Badenoch in the House of Commons. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

New 24/7 opens its doors in Saffron Walden

The new branch of Pure Gym in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Dozens of jobs created as new store opens in town

The mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Arthur Coote, helps opens B&M. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Saffron Walden fundraisers hand over cheque to hospital charity

Team Max members hand over a cheque for more than £20,000 to Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Can you help police trace owner of item recovered at burglary?

Can you help police trace the owner of this candle stick holder? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

MP ‘to work with commissioner’ to combat rural crime fears

Kemi Badenoch in the House of Commons. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

It’s Strictly’s Ian Waite and Vincent Simone at Cambridge Corn Exchange on October 8

Ian Waite and Vincent Simone will dance at Cambridge Corn Exchange

Photograph is showing at Saffron Screen on Monday, September 23

Photograph is showing at Saffron Screen

The wedding of the year, you are invited to Saffron Walden Town Hall on September 28

A Wedding to Remember and you are invited at Saffron Walden Town Hall

Dame Harriet Walter to narrate the life of Clara Schumann in concert at Linton Village College

Lucy Parham

Marble bust of Aristophanes sold for £96,000 by auction in Stansted

The bust that sold for £96,000
Drive 24