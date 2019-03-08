The wedding of the year, you are invited to Saffron Walden Town Hall on September 28

A Wedding to Remember and you are invited at Saffron Walden Town Hall Archant

It's going to be the wedding of the year - and you are invited.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It's going to be the wedding of the year - and you are invited.

Save the date, Saturday, September 28. The venue is Saffron Walden Town Hall.

You may also want to watch:

This is the latest dinner and comedy show - an "immersive" drama from the Shhh Experience the award-winning Theatre Company based in Saffron Walden. It specialises in offering an experience rather than just a show.

So the audience goes to a wedding: the ceremony, a the meal by Quintessential Catering, with speeches, toasts and a disco. The audience becomes part of the action. It does involve going back in time. It's 1987 (so guests are invited to dress accordingly if they wish). Margaret Thatcher is in power. There's a massive storm that no one predicted, a new show called The Simpsons and milk costs 20p.

It's a wedding reception. What could possibly go wrong?

Doors 7pm. Tickets £45 from www.hyperfusion.co.uk/shop or Tourist Information 01799 524002.