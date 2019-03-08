Advanced search

Local Recall

A Woman of No Importance will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre from October 7-12

PUBLISHED: 19:21 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:03 01 October 2019

A Woman of No Importance is at Cambridge Arts Theatre

A Woman of No Importance is at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Archant

Oscar Wilde's play A Woman of No Importance, which satirised upper class society in the 1890s, has Wilde's usual gossip, snobbery and someone shocked when they find our who their parents are.

Oscar Wilde's play A Woman of No Importance, which satirised upper class society in the 1890s, will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre from October 7 to 12.

Starring Liza Goddard, Isla Blair and Roy Hudd, the story winds round an earnest young American woman, a louche English lord and an innocent young chap all at a house party.

You may also want to watch:

Like a lot of Wilde, the plot is complicated with gossip, snobbery, a woman hiding a secret and someone surprised when they find out who their parents are.

It was premiered at the Haymarket Theatre in London in 1893 and was a great success there and in New York.

The then Prince of Wales told Wilde not to alter a word. It was to have gone on tour but the show was cancelled after Wilde's arrest for indecency and his later trial and disgrace.

Shows at 7.45pm with 2.30pm matinees on Thursday and Saturday. Tickets, £20-£40 from 01223 503333 or cambridgeartstheatre.com.

Most Read

Police call for Thaxted restaurant’s premises licence to be taken

India Villa, in Watling Street, Thaxted. Picture: GOOGLE

Woman charged with multiple offences after Jet2 flight is escorted back to Stansted Airport

The Jet2 plane was escorted back to Stansted Airport by RAF jets on June 22. Picture: MARK DAVISON

Gang jailed for carrying out string of burglaries across region

L-R: Alfie Smith, Jimmy Broomfield, Levi Smith, Kiah Roberts, and Alfie Stanley. Picture: MET POLICE

Family firm welcomes a royal visitor to mark milestone

Princess Anne visited Geoffrey Parker Games in Wimbish. Picture: MILLIE BURKE

Business improvement district ‘invests thousands’ in town centre

Saffron Walden

Most Read

Police call for Thaxted restaurant’s premises licence to be taken

India Villa, in Watling Street, Thaxted. Picture: GOOGLE

Woman charged with multiple offences after Jet2 flight is escorted back to Stansted Airport

The Jet2 plane was escorted back to Stansted Airport by RAF jets on June 22. Picture: MARK DAVISON

Gang jailed for carrying out string of burglaries across region

L-R: Alfie Smith, Jimmy Broomfield, Levi Smith, Kiah Roberts, and Alfie Stanley. Picture: MET POLICE

Family firm welcomes a royal visitor to mark milestone

Princess Anne visited Geoffrey Parker Games in Wimbish. Picture: MILLIE BURKE

Business improvement district ‘invests thousands’ in town centre

Saffron Walden

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

An evening with John Humphrys at Saffron Hall

John Humphrys

REVIEW: The Lady Vanishes at Cambridge Arts Theatre - a train journey that doesn’t quite arrive

Gwen Taylor stars in The Lady Vanishes at Cambridge Arts Theatre

A Woman of No Importance will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre from October 7-12

A Woman of No Importance is at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Holy Moly and the Crackers will play Cambridge Junction on October 26

Holy Moly are at The Junction, Cambridge

Goldilocks and the Three Bears on tour in and around Saffron Walden for children aged two to eight

Goldilocks
Drive 24