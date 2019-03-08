A Woman of No Importance will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre from October 7-12

A Woman of No Importance is at Cambridge Arts Theatre Archant

Oscar Wilde's play A Woman of No Importance, which satirised upper class society in the 1890s, has Wilde's usual gossip, snobbery and someone shocked when they find our who their parents are.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Oscar Wilde's play A Woman of No Importance, which satirised upper class society in the 1890s, will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre from October 7 to 12.

Starring Liza Goddard, Isla Blair and Roy Hudd, the story winds round an earnest young American woman, a louche English lord and an innocent young chap all at a house party.

You may also want to watch:

Like a lot of Wilde, the plot is complicated with gossip, snobbery, a woman hiding a secret and someone surprised when they find out who their parents are.

It was premiered at the Haymarket Theatre in London in 1893 and was a great success there and in New York.

The then Prince of Wales told Wilde not to alter a word. It was to have gone on tour but the show was cancelled after Wilde's arrest for indecency and his later trial and disgrace.

Shows at 7.45pm with 2.30pm matinees on Thursday and Saturday. Tickets, £20-£40 from 01223 503333 or cambridgeartstheatre.com.