Doctor, author and stand-up Adam Kay to appear at Cambridge Corn Exchange

PUBLISHED: 12:41 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 06 November 2019

Adam Kay is appearing at Cambridge Corn Exchange

The book is described as: "A love letter to all those who spend their festive season on the front lines of the NHS, removing babies and baubles from the various places they get stuck."

Author Adam Kay will be at Cambridge Corn Exchange for two shows on Saturday, December 14.

A hardback copy of his book, 'Twas the Nightshift Before Christmas is included in the price of the ticket.

Christmas is coming, the goose is getting fat but, as he points out, 1.4 million NHS staff will be heading off to work.

After the million-selling success of his first book, This Is Going To Hurt, Kay delves back into his diaries for another look behind the blue curtains on the hospital ward at Christmastime.

The show mixes highlights from the book with his award winning stand-up comedy.

Shows at 5pm and 8pm. Tickets, £33 from 01223 357851 or www.cornex.co.uk.

