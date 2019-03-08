Advanced search

Alex Kingston and Sarah Hadland star in the West End show Admissions at Cambridge Arts Theatre from June 3-8.

PUBLISHED: 13:33 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 21 May 2019

ADMISSIONS by Josua Harmon, Alex Kingston and Sarah Hadland

Johan Persson

Written by Joshua Harmon, who wrote Bad Jews, the play has been described as having the force of a bulldozer and the precision of a scalpel (The Metro).

The play opened at Trafalgar Studios and is starting its national tour at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Alex Kingston plays Sherri, head of admissions at an American private school, a liberal who is fighting to diversify the student intake and a mother who wants the best for her son. When her son fails to get a place at his chosen university and his best friend, who ticks more boxes is accepted, her personal ambition collides with her progressive values and she is forced to make a choice between her beliefs and what is right for her son.

Shows 7.45pm with 2.30pm matinees Thursday and Saturday. Tickets, 01223 503333 or cambridgeartstheatre.com.

