An Evening of Eric and Ern at Cambridge Arts Theatre

PUBLISHED: 15:46 05 June 2019

An Evening of Eric and Ern is at Cambridge Arts Theatre

An Evening of Eric and Ern is at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Archant

The Olivier Award nominated An Evening of Eric and Ern will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Playwright and author Ben Elton said he thought he had seen Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise live on stage after seeing An Evening of Eric and Ern played by Jonty Stephens and Ian Ashpital. Their West End show was nominated for an Olivier Award.

The pair are at Cambridge Arts Theatre for just two performances on June 27 and 28.

The show is an homage to the Morecambe and Wise's best-loved routines, songs and sketches.

The partnership, which began when they were boys, between John Eric Bartholomew and Ernie Wiseman lasted from 1941 until Morecambe's death in 1984. Ernie died in 1999.

They were the most-watched and best-loved double act that Britain has ever produced. Celebrities felt it a privilege to appear with them and their song, Bring Me Sunshine, is played at weddings as the newly-weds walk back down the aisle.

Shows at 7.45pm. Tickets, £20, £25 and £30 from 01223 503333 or cambridgeartstheatre.com.

