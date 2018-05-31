Advanced search

An Inspector Calls returns to Cambridge Arts Theatre

PUBLISHED: 14:52 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:52 11 March 2020

An Inspector Calls is at the Cambridge Arts Theatre from March 17-21.

This multi-award winning production by Stephen Daldry returns to the Arts after a sell-out London season and an American tour.

J B Priestly's classic play An Inspector Calls will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre from March 17-21.

When Inspector Goole arrives at the Birling family home, their dinner party is interrupted. He is investigating the death of a young woman who has killed herself. One by one, we find that every one of the family has brought this poor young woman to the desperate state that led her to suicide.

In this world of trolling and persecution by media, the play has never been more relevant.

Shows 7.45pm with 2.30pm matinee, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Tickets, £20 to £35.

There is a pre-shown talk on Wednesday, March 18 at 6.30pm. This is free with the tickets but needs to be booked. Audio described performance at the Saturday matinee. 01223 503333 or www.cambridgeartstheatre.com. Age guidance: 10+.

