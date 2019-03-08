Advanced search

Ballet Black to dance at Cambridge Arts Theatre on May 7 and 8

PUBLISHED: 16:35 01 May 2019

Ballet Black, whose artistic director, Cassa Pancho was given the Freedom of the City of London for her contribution to ballet, will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre on May 7 and 8.

Celebrating their 18th year, they will perform a triple bill. Ingoma (Song) was created by the company's dancer and choreographer, Mthuthuzeli November.

This is a fusion of ballet, African dance and singing. The dance portrays a milestone moment in African history and imagines the struggles of black miners and their families in 1946, when 60,000 of them took strike action against a background of discriminatory legislation which was later solidified into apartheid.

Also on the bill is Pendulum, a duet which premised in 2009, the choreographer's first work for the company, which The Guardian described as “wickedly intelligent”.

The third dance is a light-hearted piece called Click by Scottish Ballet's choreographer in residence, Sophie Laplane.

7.45pm. Age guidance, 7+. Tickets, £20-£30 from 01223 503333 or cambridgeartstheatre.com.

