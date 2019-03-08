Ballet Black to dance at Cambridge Arts Theatre on May 7 and 8

Ballet Black, whose artistic director, Cassa Pancho was given the Freedom of the City of London for her contribution to ballet, will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre on May 7 and 8.

Celebrating their 18th year, they will perform a triple bill. Ingoma (Song) was created by the company's dancer and choreographer, Mthuthuzeli November.

This is a fusion of ballet, African dance and singing. The dance portrays a milestone moment in African history and imagines the struggles of black miners and their families in 1946, when 60,000 of them took strike action against a background of discriminatory legislation which was later solidified into apartheid.

Also on the bill is Pendulum, a duet which premised in 2009, the choreographer's first work for the company, which The Guardian described as “wickedly intelligent”.

The third dance is a light-hearted piece called Click by Scottish Ballet's choreographer in residence, Sophie Laplane.

7.45pm. Age guidance, 7+. Tickets, £20-£30 from 01223 503333 or cambridgeartstheatre.com.