Barnham at Saffron Walden Town Hall - circus thrills in a stage musical

Combining the traditions of musical theatre and circus, Barnham will be at Saffron Walden Town Hall from November 13-16, presented by the youth group of the award-winning Saffron Walden Musical Theatre Company.

Tumblers, jugglers, trapeze artists and clowns will combine musical theatre and circus for the show Barnham at Saffron Walden Town Hall.

The production will be staged by the award-winning Saffron Walden Musical Theatre Company's Youth Group.

The group has been recognised by NODA (National Operatic and Dramatic Association) several times for the quality of its productions.

The show, with music by Cy Coleman, composer of Sweet Charity, was made famous in the 1980s in a production starring Michael Crawford.

It follows the life of P T Barnum the circus owner and impresario.

The legendary American showman brought to the world General Tom Thumb, only 40 inches tall, the 161-year-old Joice Heth and the Swedish Nightingale Jenny Lind.

Barnham gave his name to the renowned Barnum and Bailey circus.

The youngsters performing in Saffron Walden Musical Theatre Company are from schools including Saffron Walden County High, Linton and Sawston Village Colleges, The Perse Girls, Stephen Perse and St Mary's in Cambridge.

From November 13-16. Shows 7.30pm with 2.30pm Saturday matinee. Tickets from £10 from the Tourist Information Centre in Saffron Walden Market Square 01799 524002 or on line at www.stagestubs.com.