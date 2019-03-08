Benjamin Zephaniah will tell stories of his life and times at Saffron Hall

From a boy unable to read and write at school because he was dyslexic, Benjamin Zephaniah has become one of Britain's most beloved poets and children's authors.

Benjamin Zephaniah will share tales of his life and time is at Saffron Hall on Saturday, November 9 and we have a pair of tickets for a reader to win.

He befriended Nelson Mandela, was involved in race riots in the 1980s and recorded reggae with Bob Marley's former band.

Zephaniah was born and raised in Handsworth, Birmingham, which he has called the "Jamaican capital of Europe". He is the son of a Barbadian postman and a Jamaican nurse. His first performance was in church when he was 11.

