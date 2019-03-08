Advanced search

Benjamin Zephaniah will tell stories of his life and times at Saffron Hall

PUBLISHED: 14:52 23 October 2019

Benjamin Zephaniah will be at Saffron Hall on Saturday, November 9

Archant

From a boy unable to read and write at school because he was dyslexic, Benjamin Zephaniah has become one of Britain's most beloved poets and children's authors.

Benjamin Zephaniah will share tales of his life and time is at Saffron Hall on Saturday, November 9 and we have a pair of tickets for a reader to win.

He befriended Nelson Mandela, was involved in race riots in the 1980s and recorded reggae with Bob Marley's former band.

From a boy who was unable to read and write at school because he was dyslexic, he has become one of Britain's most beloved poets and children's authors. He will share his favourite stories and poems with the audience.

Zephaniah was born and raised in Handsworth, Birmingham, which he has called the "Jamaican capital of Europe". He is the son of a Barbadian postman and a Jamaican nurse. His first performance was in church when he was 11.

To enter the competition, tell us where Benjamin was born. Email your answer, with Zephaniah in the subject line, to: editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk or editor@dunmow-broadcast.co.uk with your name, address and telephone number. Answers by Monday, October 28. Usual Archant competition rules apply.

