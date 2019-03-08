Cambridge Arts Theatre announces its autumn season

Tara Fitzgerald and Robert Lindsay in Prism Archant

The autumn season at Cambridge Arts Theatre, includes Prism, a play about the cinematographer Jack Cardiff who lived in Saffron Walden.

Cardiff, OBE, BSC, who was born in 1914 and died in 2009, was a director and photographer.

His career spanned the development of cinema, from silent film, through early experiments in Technicolor to filmmaking more than half-a-century later. He was best known for his influential colour cinematography for directors such as Powell and Pressburger, Huston and Hitchcock.

In 2000 he was awarded an OBE and in 2001 he was awarded an honorary Oscar for his contribution to the cinema.

You may also want to watch:

The play about his life, Prism, starring Tara Fitzgerald and Robert Lindsay, will be at Cambridge Arts from November 18-23.

Also in the autumn season will be the theatre company Wise Children who gave us the show Wise Children adapted from Angela Carter's book. They present Enid Blyton's Malory Towers September 4-7.

Miles Jupp stars in The Life I Lead, about actor David Tomlinson, the father in Mary Poppins (September 10-14). After the film and the book, a stage version of The Lovely Bones, comes to the theatre from November 4-9.

The all-male ballet troupe BalletBoyz return on September 15 and 16 and the Richard Alston Dance Company are back in March celebrating 25 years.

The triennial Cambridge Greek Play being performed this year is Sophocles' Oedipus at Colonus (October 16-19) performed in Ancient Greek with surtitles.

Full programme: www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.