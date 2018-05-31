Advanced search

Cambridge Corn Exchange says the show will go on: Keep Calm, Keep Clean and Carry on

PUBLISHED: 07:06 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:06 16 March 2020

Riverdance

Cambridge Corn Exchange plans to stay open

It's Keep Calm, keep clean, and Carry On at Cambridge Corn Exhange, the venue has announced.

A statement released on Friday, March 13, read: 'We know that a lot of people are understandably concerned about coronavirus and what it means for venues like the Corn Exchange.

The safety of our customers is our top priority and we are following official government advice on coronavirus (Covid-19).

In accordance with the current government advice, events at the Corn Exchange will go ahead as planned, unless notified otherwise.

If an event is cancelled, customers will be contacted and refunded as per our terms and conditions.

If an event is rescheduled, all tickets will be valid for the new date and you will have the option of a refund.

Upcoming events, include Stewart Lee's show Snowflake/Tornado on March 19 and 20, Riverdance, March 27-29 and The Barenaked ladies on April 9.

Box office: 01223 357851 or www.cornex.co.uk

