Shakespeare’s characters take part in Come Dine With Me at Cambridge Junction on July 23

A double bill of shows heading for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival will be at Cambridge Junction on Tuesday, July 23.

Reality TV lurches onto the stage with four Shakespearean characters competing for 1,000 gold crowns in an extreme version of a popular cookery show.

Cambridge writer Julia Bolden was inspired to create this Bard-meets-popular-culture extravaganza after appearing as a Come Dine with Me contestant in a Cambridge episode in January 2016.

The characters include the fan of excess music, Duke Orsino (Twelfth Night), Cordelia (King Lear's snubbed former favourite daughter), lecherous Petruchio (Taming of the Shrew) and Lady Macbeth, each one hosts a dinner party for the other three.

Come Dine with Mr Shakespeare is at 8.30pm. Before that at 7pm, Oh Yes Oh Now with Louise Orwin is about having sexual fantasies that might not align with your politics.

Tickets for each are £8/£6 from 01223 511511 or junction.co.uk.