Children's theatre at Cambridge Junction with free craft activities before the show

Muckers is at Cambridge Junction Archant

Children’s shows at Cambridge Junction have a free hour of craft activities, called Hands on Happenings, before the play. These are creative activities led by a visual artists and designed to tiein with the show. No need to book, it’s drop in.

For May, the Sunday shows, which it is advisable to book, are Muckers by Caroline Horton on May 5 with songs and Spanish. For ages 5+, 11.30am and 2.30pm.

Then on May 12, out of the Hat by Long Nose Puppers is about how Doris and Delilah find magic and friendship after they wake up to find something strange and sparkly has fallen out of the sky. Ages 3-9, 11.30am and 2.30pm - see the show and meet the puppets.

Then Duckie on May 19 by Le Gateau Chocolat, is a reimagining of Hans Christian Anderson's The Ugly Duckling, ages 3+, at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £10 adult, £6 child from 01223 511511 or junction.co.uk.