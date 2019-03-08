Cambridge Shakespeare Festival in the college gardens runs from July 8 to August 24

The Cambridge Shakespeare Festival, with performances in the college gardens runs from July 8 to August 24.

From July 8-27, Hamlet is at Kings, A Midsummer Night's Dream is at St John's, The Winter's Tale at Downing and Henry IV Part One at Robinson.

From July 29 to August 17, The Tempest is at Trinity and Much Ado About Nothing is at St John's.

From July 29 to August 24, Henry IV Part Two is at Robinson and As You Like It is at King's.

Shows at 7.30pm every evening except Sundays. Take blankets and a picnic. Some 200 chairs are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Mulled wine is usually on sale during the interval.

Tickets £17, £13 concessions, on the gates or online at www.cambridgeshakespeare.com. Performances famously usually go on even if it rains (these actors are intrepid) but if the show is cancelled, the tickets will be valid for any other play in the festival.