Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Cambridge Shakespeare Festival in the college gardens runs from July 8 to August 24

PUBLISHED: 17:07 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 03 July 2019

Cambridge Shakespeare Festival

Cambridge Shakespeare Festival

Archant

The Cambridge Shakespeare Festival, with performances in the college gardens runs from July 8 to August 24.

The Cambridge Shakespeare Festival, with performances in the college gardens runs from July 8 to August 24.

From July 8-27, Hamlet is at Kings, A Midsummer Night's Dream is at St John's, The Winter's Tale at Downing and Henry IV Part One at Robinson.

You may also want to watch:

From July 29 to August 17, The Tempest is at Trinity and Much Ado About Nothing is at St John's.

From July 29 to August 24, Henry IV Part Two is at Robinson and As You Like It is at King's.

Shows at 7.30pm every evening except Sundays. Take blankets and a picnic. Some 200 chairs are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Mulled wine is usually on sale during the interval.

Tickets £17, £13 concessions, on the gates or online at www.cambridgeshakespeare.com. Performances famously usually go on even if it rains (these actors are intrepid) but if the show is cancelled, the tickets will be valid for any other play in the festival.

Most Read

Firefighters and paramedics rescue person from overturned car

Firefighters were called to a scene in Audley Road yesterday evening, after a car had overturned. Picture: CHRIS KIDMAN

Armed Forces Day in Saffron Walden - it was hot, hot, hot.

On the hottest day of the year - time for ice cream. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden Beer Festival - this year also including cider, gin, wine, spirits and prosecco

Cheers! The beer festival included a lot more than beer. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Former Saffron Walden County High School pupil set to make Love Island debut tonight

Will former Saffron Walden County High School pupil George Rains set hearts fluttering on tonight's show? Picture: ITV

Safety advice issued after bin fire in Newport

Most Read

Firefighters and paramedics rescue person from overturned car

Firefighters were called to a scene in Audley Road yesterday evening, after a car had overturned. Picture: CHRIS KIDMAN

Armed Forces Day in Saffron Walden - it was hot, hot, hot.

On the hottest day of the year - time for ice cream. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden Beer Festival - this year also including cider, gin, wine, spirits and prosecco

Cheers! The beer festival included a lot more than beer. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Former Saffron Walden County High School pupil set to make Love Island debut tonight

Will former Saffron Walden County High School pupil George Rains set hearts fluttering on tonight's show? Picture: ITV

Safety advice issued after bin fire in Newport

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Richard O’Brien on his Rocky Horror Show - 40 years on - as it comes to Cambridge

Richard O'Brien

The Rocky Horror Show comes to Cambridge from July 15-20

Strictly's Joanne Clifton stars in the Rocky Horror show at Cambridge Arts Theatre

The final weekend of Thaxted Festival has The Dodo Street Band

The Dodo Street Band are playing at Thaxted Festival

Cambridge Shakespeare Festival in the college gardens runs from July 8 to August 24

Cambridge Shakespeare Festival

Rhythm of the Dance will be at Chelmsford Civic Theatre on Monday, July 8

Rhythm of the Dance
Drive 24