Cambridge students put their comedy online during the lockdown

Monolaughs Archant

Cambridge students in isolation have produced a comedy show of sketches called Monolaughs. This will go out on Thursday, May 7 on the ADC YouTube channel for viewers to watch for free.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Monolaughs - comedy online Monolaughs - comedy online

Cambridge students in isolation have produced a comedy show of sketches called Monolaughs.

This will go out on Thursday, May 7 on the ADC YouTube channel for viewers to watch for free.

The ADC in Cambridge is the oldest student theatre in England and the home of the comedy club The Footlights, which takes a show to the Edinburgh Fringe each year.

You may also want to watch:

The hour-long sketch show is the brainchild of co-director Matt Davies, an undergraduate at Girton College.

Matt says Monolaughs is about: “Taking the viewer’s mind back to the glorious place where we can laugh out loud without thinking about the elephant in the room – that Joe Wicks is married and thus unavailable.”

The show has sketches and monologues on topics including a murder mystery, an an unrequited first date andd a rant on the Classic FM top 300 tunes.

They say, despite the lockdown, and despite being trapped out of the sun with just a laptop, the show and the laughs must go on.